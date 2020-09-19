WATCH NOW: T&D Pet Idol: And the other winners are ...

"As soon as they got far enough away from him, he took off running to Layla. He got away and found Layla. So that was good," said Pifer, who appreciated that part of the contest proceeds would go to the Maude Schiffley Chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Orangeburg.

"We can't help them all, but we can donate money to try to help some of these animals that haven't had the best of life. That's what Layla wanted, too, was to help the pets. We know we can't rescue them all, but we can donate money to help those who are helping them," she said.

Most Unique Pet Photo

Dianna Myers said her 12-year-old daughter's pet donkey, Jill, is a character who her family has taken care of since birth.

Myers figured it wouldn't be strange to enter Morgan's pet into The Times and Democrat's Most Unique Pet Photo contest. After all, Jill came out on top as the contest winner.

"When I saw unique, I figured that's a pretty unique pet. She's like a kid. She follows you all around. We raised her with a bottle, and she's quite a character," Myers said, noting that Jill loved to play hide-and-seek with the family when she was smaller.