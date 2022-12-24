A new restaurant has opened in Orangeburg.

Family-owned and operated "Stop N Pop -- Handcrafted Gourmet Soda" shop opened Dec. 10 at 1586 John C. Calhoun Drive in the former Edisto River Creamery location at U.S. 301 and Russell Street.

The restaurant's hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Premier items are handcrafted gourmet sodas but the menu is extensive. There is a coffee bar, specialty popcorns, mini donuts, soda floats, shakes, ice creams and cotton candy.

Utah resident and Stop N Pop President Josh Ryan said there is a desire to bring a little bit of the West to the South in starting the restaurant.

"They call it dirty sodas in Utah," Josh said, referring to the gourmet soda business. "They started in Utah. They have become a big trend."

"It hasn't reached the East Coast yet," Josh said. "We thought we would bring it here and start on the East Coast and work our way back. We are hoping to get multiple locations and start a trend out here."

"We started here because we wanted to be able to share this growing trend that is in Utah and that is so big and people love so much to a new community to have it grow and expand and have the community be a part of it and hopefully give back," Josh said.

Out of all the places to choose, Orangeburg was selected because Josh said his sister, Branchville resident, Autum Cates, informed him about the location and desire to bring gourmet sodas to the area. Cates had moved to South Carolina about a year ago.

"We were looking in Utah to start another one there," Josh said. "But the Utah market is really hot. There is a lot of competition there. We were talking with Autum to see if there were any locations out here nearby where she lives."

"It seemed liked a very busy, high-traffic location," Josh said. "We wanted a drive-through. It met all our criteria."

Autum will be joined with her sister, Kaylee, in helping to run the business. Both women have extensive experience in the soda shop and restaurant business.

The restaurant has a number of gourmet sodas with colorful names such as Dream Boat (Dr. Pepper/vanilla, raspberry puree, coconut cream); Happy Day (Mountain Dew/raspberry, peach, fresh orange, vanilla cream); Sunset Cruise (Sprite, strawberry, watermelon, peach); and Barrel of Monkeys (root beer and ginger ale, butterscotch, vanilla cream).

There is a tribute to Orangeburg with the Orangeburg (Sprite, strawberry, watermelon, fresh orange) and to South Carolina with the Myrtle Beach, which has a base of Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Pepsi or Diet Pepsi with vanilla and coconut.

The gourmet sodas include diet options.

The restaurant also has gourmet teas and lemonades.

There is Arnold Palmer (iced tea, lemonade, fresh lemon); Belle of the South (peach, passion fruit, mango); Desirable (mango, passion fruit and vanilla cream); and Jazz (blueberry, pomegranate.)

There are also waters and sparkling waters such as the Edisto River (peach, fresh lemon); Palmetto (coconut, fresh orange) and Niagara Falls (raspberry, strawberry, peach).

The restaurant also has kids drinks to include: Superhero (Sprite, strawberry, whipped cream, blue sprinkles); Swamp Water (lemonade, raspberry, kiwi, whipped cream, cotton candy on top); Sweet Tooth (Sprite, cotton candy, vanilla cream, cotton candy on top) and Sunshine and Rainbows (lemonade, peach, raspberry, passion fruit, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.).

Seasonal options will also be available to include hot chocolates -- peppermint, vanilla bean, caramel, pumpkin spice -- and specialty coffees such as peppermint mocha, pumpkin spice and chai tea latte.

Currently, Josh said he and his father, JJ, are helping Autum and Kaylee start up the business.

The plans are to hire about six to eight with plans for expansion depending on the business' success, Josh said.

"If it trends anything like the ones in Utah, we will need a lot," Josh said.

In Utah, the popular soda shops include Swig, FiiZ and Sodalicious.

In addition to its menu, Josh said the restaurant will be a place for community gatherings.

He said games will be available such as tic-tac-toe, cornhole and ring toss.

The restaurant will also plan to have special events for holidays and movie nights.

"We want it to be a hang-out spot," he said.

The restaurant also provides dine-in, carry-out as well as works with Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

The location has not been without controversy.

The former Edisto River Creamery owner Tommy Daras closed the business in late 2018 and put the property up for sale, citing the challenges of successfully operating a business under the shadow of the Confederate flag.

Daras purchased the building in February 2015 but said his family received threats and that the business suffered because of the flag and the Confederate monument.

A small parcel of land at Russell Street and John C. Calhoun Drive in front of the restaurant was given to the Sons of Confederate Veterans Rivers Bridge Camp 842 by the restaurant’s previous owner for a historical display including the flag.

The dispute between the SCV and Daras went on for a couple of years, going all the way before a circuit court judge.

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, Daras' attorney, claimed the city’s zoning ordinance didn't allow the flag in front of the restaurant because the property is zoned commercial general. Bamberg argued the property has a historic use and not for business.

A circuit court judge eventually ruled that the Confederate flag did not violate the City of Orangeburg's zoning ordinance. The matter has not been pursued any further.

The flag controversy ended up becoming a 40-minute documentary film produced and directed by filmmaker and Orangeburg native Emily Harrold. The film won the Best Short Award at the virtual Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

When asked about the matter, Josh said, "That is totally out of our control."

"That is not our property, that has nothing to do with us," he said. "We just focus on our products. Issues that everybody is divided on we try to stay away from."

For more information visit: https://www.stopnpop.org/ or call 803-997-2001.