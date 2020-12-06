WATCH NOW: State senator's son blazing his own trail: Young attorney wins case vs. governor in Supreme Court

“It’s not the fault of any one actor in the system,” he said, but he enjoys helping his clients navigate their way out of small problems which can quickly balloon into bigger issues.

“It’s a really vicious cycle for people to try and get out of ... You get to see that, and it’s tough, but I get to be in a position of trying to help people navigate that and helping their problems not get any worse, particularly in the context where there may not have really been any criminal intent involved,” Hutto said.

He does plenty of private criminal defense cases as well, with his line of work something he plans to continue in the future.

“I grew up here in Orangeburg, and my dad has been a lawyer here my entire life. He’s always been doing criminal defense, and Charles Williams and his family have always been involved in criminal defense too. It’s something that our firm has done for a long time.

“We would probably all have similar sentiments about it. There are going to be people who are wrongly accused. There are going to be people who are overcharged, and there are going to be people who need your help in vindicating the fact that their rights were violated. All of that is really important in criminal defense, and I think that’s what drives all of us to keep doing it,” Hutto said.