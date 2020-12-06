WATCH NOW: State senator's son blazing his own trail: Young attorney wins case vs. governor in Supreme Court

Skyler Hutto is the son of two seasoned professionals in their own respective fields, but the young lawyer is working to blaze his own trail -- and make a difference while he’s at it.
The criminal defense attorney also works as a public defender and has his hand in a variety of civil cases, but the thread of commonality between it all is his desire to defend and protect those he serves.
"I don't know if it's necessarily about activism, although I don't think that's a bad word. But I think more of what lawyers do in general is about protecting people. A lot of what protecting people involves in the context of the cases that I work on is making sure that government stays true to the Constitution," Hutto said.
‘Those words are
still important’
Hutto is employed at Williams & Williams Attorneys at Law in Orangeburg. He is the son of state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, who is also an attorney with the law firm. His mother is Dr. Tracy McPherson of The Pediatric Clinic in Orangeburg.
Skyler Hutto has recently been involved in a couple of high-profile cases, including his representation of plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed shortly after state Gov. Henry McMaster announced a plan to direct more than $30 million in pandemic relief funds for tuition grants at private schools across the state.
The lawsuit was filed by groups that eventually included the Orangeburg County School District and the South Carolina Education Association, with petitioners arguing that the governor’s program violated the South Carolina Constitution, which prevents public dollars from directly benefiting religious or other private education institutions.
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Oct. 7 that the governor’s plan was unconstitutional because the public money would directly benefit the schools.
“That case was about holding South Carolina's government to the letter of the law in our constitution. So I'm sure some people saw that as an activist act, but I think that at the firm, we took it on as something that was meant to kind of protect people. So that's how I categorize that, and that's how I think about a lot of the cases that we work on. It's through that constitutional lens," Hutto said.
At 29, he wasn’t sure if he is the youngest lawyer to argue before the S.C. Supreme Court.
"I don't know. I certainly would be on the young side for having done that, but I cannot tell you with confidence that I'm the youngest to ever do it, especially if you think back on the history of how the court system used to work. It would have been more common for young lawyers to do something like that back in the day. So I can't say with confidence that that's true,” Hutto said.
He said the governor’s plan to divert pandemic relief funds to private schools was something he was well aware of because the decision was “pretty public,” and complete with a press conference outlining the reasoning for it.
“There were plenty of concerned citizens who I think wanted to do something about it. We were lucky to hear from enough of them that it was clear to us that we could help in terms of challenging that decision,” Hutto said.
“We also were lucky enough to be able to get in front of a judge in short order so that we could put some of that on the record. That's not always an easy part to those cases, but thankfully, it was something that we were able to do in that context," he said.
He said a lot of what he does as a criminal defense attorney involves holding government accountable to the confines of the Constitution, with that case being no different.
“In this case, this was not about law enforcement, it was about the government's ability to divert money to something that we considered to be an unconstitutional end.
“So just from a philosophical perspective, it was important, but it's also practical because there are teachers and students obviously facing more difficulties than they ever have before, whether it's trying to safely be in a classroom, or whether it's trying to effectively learn remotely. Either one is hard and requires additional resources," he said.
Hutto added, "We were concerned that those resources that were meant for addressing those problems were not being spent in that way. ... Obviously we've got nothing against private schools. They're eligible for Paycheck Protection loans and things like that. So there are government programs out there for private schools, this just wasn't one of them."
Hutto, who attended a private high school, said the argument of some parents who may want to send their kids to private school if public schools have a hard time navigating coronavirus challenges is a legitimate one.
"I don't begrudge anybody who sends their child to private school. I went to public school for most of my, I guess, young life, but I also went to private school for some of it. I certainly understand why families might make either decision, but our choice to challenge the decision that the state was making was certainly not meant to hinder private schools. It was meant to, again, hold the government to the words of the Constitution,” Hutto said.
"I think that the Supreme Court addresses this really well in its opinion. We're all sympathetic to people who are having issues because of the coronavirus, because of unemployment that it causes, and all of the external issues that are associated with everything that's going on in the world right now. But it doesn't change what's written in the Constitution. Those words are still important whether it's an emergency or not," he said.
Where does the case stand now? Hutto said it is not over.
"The case is not officially 100% completed in that Gov. McMaster has asked for another hearing and also asked for the court to reconsider its ruling. The court has not said whether or not it will grant a rehearing, or whether it intends to issue any additional ruling," he said.
Hutto added, "We're can't predict what the court will do, of course, but we're very happy with the fact that the first time around, there seemed to be a consensus from the judges. So we hope that that's indicative of what will happen. But if the court invites us to come back and hear more arguments, we’ll be happy to do that.”
‘It symbolizes a kind
of bygone time’
Hutto is also representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Orangeburg saying the city can remove the Confederate statue from downtown’s Memorial Plaza without waiting for state lawmakers.
Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition is seeking a declaratory judgment against the city, claiming in a five-page summons and complaint that the city’s Confederate statue in downtown is not covered and protected by South Carolina’s Heritage Act, which the complaint also states is unconstitutional. Also mentioned as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are coalition President James Glover and Eddie Massey.
“Our case is on hold. There is a very similar case that was filed just after ours that was taken up by the Supreme Court in the same way that our school case was taken up by the Supreme Court. It was taken in original jurisdiction, meaning that there will not be lower court hearings,” Hutto said.
“Our case regarding this statue is still in the lower court, but it’s paused pending the outcome of the Supreme Court case because ... if in that one the Supreme Court rules that the Heritage Act is unconstitutional -- which we believe it may be, or we would not have filed suit -- then our case will essentially be decided for us,” he said.
Hutto said there would then be nothing preventing the city from removing the statue from downtown’s Memorial Plaza.
“Now one thing that’s interesting is there are some private groups who claim ownership of the statue. I don’t know that that’s fully been adjudicated yet. So what could happen with it? There’s been proposals to move it to a number of other places that are more appropriate, whether it be a Confederate graveyard or placed in some kind of historical context rather than just in the public square.
“I think there are a lot of appropriate options where it could be housed respectfully, but if a group claims private ownership and is able to establish that, I suppose they’ll have control over it. That’s not something we’ve fully fleshed out yet,” he said.
The lawyer said he always thought it was strange that the Confederate statue was in its current location.
“I think it’s strange that a lot of the symbols that we see in the South are where they are. I think people may misperceive the way that some of those symbols came into common use. The Confederate flag, for example, was not popular really until the Civil Rights Movement.
“Some of these symbols came around and were glorified not immediately after the Civil War, but later on in a historical context that is for some people hateful, of course. Maybe for other people it is truly about historical preservation. I don’t know, but one thing that I would note about this statue is I don’t think it’s reflective of the history of most people that currently live in Orangeburg,” he said.
Hutto said what is really important is what the statue may represent for some people.
“For a lot of people, it symbolizes a kind of bygone time that did not offer the same opportunities to people of color that perhaps they have now, and, of course, most people that live in Orangeburg are Black and brown people.
“This statue is somewhat offensive to the notion that we afford equal opportunities to everybody here, that we embrace everyone in this community. That’s something that I’m not comfortable with. So I was happy to join forces with a group that was trying to shed light on that,” he said.
Hutto said it was never suggested that the statue did not have historical value because it does.
“It clearly does have historical value, and there are people whose families in the past have put resources into erecting that statue. We certainly do not mean to be disrespectful to them. We believe it should be moved to an appropriate location, but not destroyed or damaged. There’s just more appropriate places than in the middle of downtown,” he said.
‘In a position
of trying to help’
Hutto said he enjoys criminal defense, particularly how it puts him in “close involvement” with defending people's constitutional rights.
“That’s where a lot of criminal defense practice lies, understanding what people’s rights are and how they can best enforce their own liberties when those are challenged,” said Hutto, who also works with the county’s public defender’s office.
“I do all of the magistrate-level public defender work for Orangeburg County. I also work as the public defender for all of the municipalities in Orangeburg County, with the exception of the City of Orangeburg. I used to be their public defender as well,” he said.
Hutto said there is much room for improvement in the justice system, particularly in the areas of homelessness and mental health.
“It’s not the fault of any one actor in the system,” he said, but he enjoys helping his clients navigate their way out of small problems which can quickly balloon into bigger issues.
“It’s a really vicious cycle for people to try and get out of ... You get to see that, and it’s tough, but I get to be in a position of trying to help people navigate that and helping their problems not get any worse, particularly in the context where there may not have really been any criminal intent involved,” Hutto said.
He does plenty of private criminal defense cases as well, with his line of work something he plans to continue in the future.
“I grew up here in Orangeburg, and my dad has been a lawyer here my entire life. He’s always been doing criminal defense, and Charles Williams and his family have always been involved in criminal defense too. It’s something that our firm has done for a long time.
“We would probably all have similar sentiments about it. There are going to be people who are wrongly accused. There are going to be people who are overcharged, and there are going to be people who need your help in vindicating the fact that their rights were violated. All of that is really important in criminal defense, and I think that’s what drives all of us to keep doing it,” Hutto said.
He added, “Civil cases are great, too. I don’t mean to downplay that. We help a lot of people who have been injured ... Civil cases stretch far and wide, and it can also be very gratifying to help somebody with those as well.”
‘A nurturing
place for me’
Hutto said he had a great experience growing up in Orangeburg, where he attended Sheridan Elementary School and William J. Clark Middle School before attending high school at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.
“I certainly credit my parents with all of that. They were always really involved with my academics, which was great. I went to Sheridan and then Clark, and my mom on her days off ... was a reading coach or a teacher’s assistant in our classroom.
“So she was involved with my education, certainly, and in the education of the people who I was in class with. I know they appreciate that. A lot of people remember her from that position, and I know that the teachers at the time appreciated it as well,” he said.
“I was able to grow up playing rec sports here and do all those things. Orangeburg was certainly a nurturing place for me. There were never any barriers to getting involved with anything, whether it was academic, athletics or clubs at school, whatever. I do have my parents to thank for that, obviously,” Hutto said.
The Eagle Scout was also heavily involved in the Boy Scouts of America, having been in both Cub Scout Pack 90 of Orangeburg and Boy Scout Troop 45.
“I’ve been in one capacity or another an adult volunteer with the organization for a long time. If I had to pick a few things to really highlight about what Boy Scouts taught me, first of all, it gave me, I think, good communication and interpersonal skills,” he said, noting that he also developed leadership skills.
“My father’s an Eagle Scout as well,” he said, noting that camping and hiking was often turned into a big family affair.
“My mom taught the swimming merit badge for a long time in Orangeburg, as well as first aid and things of that nature, of course, with her background. We also were all in the Scouting Honor Society together, and we’re very involved with and have stayed involved with that. So that’s another aspect of how my family has overlapped with everything else,” Hutto said.
He graduated from Vanderbilt University and later Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law.
“I majored in religious studies, English and history, and I did a minor in corporate strategy, which is basically business. I can talk about Vanderbilt forever. I still do interviews for them. I do some of their admissions interviews for the Orangeburg and Columbia areas.
“So I get to meet a lot of young people that are driven and really looking forward to college. I tell all of them that I don’t know what all of their options are going to be, but that was certainly a great place for me to go to college. I grew a lot there and learned a lot,” Hutto said.
He was named one of Vanderbilt University’s top 10 outstanding seniors and had served in many capacities, including as president of Students Promoting Environmental Awareness and Responsibility.
The Orangeburg resident spent one year as a clerk for Judge Perry Buckner in Walterboro before coming back to Orangeburg.
“I lived away from Orangeburg for about eight years total before I came back,” he said.
While he is still often generally introduced as the son of his father or his mother, he said it is not necessarily problematic, but that he is his own person.
“I guess I do get that in court a lot, or just in general introduced as their son ... I don’t take that as an insult or anything. I suppose that I do want to know that I’ve had my own impact, but I think the firm is in the process of helping me do that.
“They have had no quarrels with me taking on some of these external issues that we’ve taken on pro bono. The firm is supportive of that. It does take time. My father and everyone else here has encouraged me to do these things that are important for the community and need to be done. The firm is going to have a hand in doing them,” he said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
