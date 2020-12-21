WATCH NOW: Sorority’s stately Orangeburg home demolished; members plan to rebuild at site

“Time does change things and life does go on,” McCollom continued.

The house was not only used as a meeting space for the sorority, but also was bustling with activity on a weekly basis with weddings and wedding receptions, bridge parties and drop-ins and Easter egg hunts.

The Orangeburg NAACP would also meet there. The house was also used for local school-aged children as a tutoring and homework center, McCollom said.

“We do plan to rebuild,” McCollom said. “We are not abandoning that property.”

Evelyn Singleton has been a member of the sorority about 44 years. She came to the house early Monday morning as the demolition began.

“It was a little emotional this morning,” Singleton said, noting others gathered with her. “We talked about the fond memories we had there. We kind of celebrated those memories.”

Singleton said the sorority celebrated the house's history this past Nov. 29 via Zoom.

“We celebrated the fact that it is the end of an era for the house,” Singleton said.

The purchase of the house by a sorority was considered ground breaking at the time.