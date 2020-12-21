WATCH NOW: Sorority’s stately Orangeburg home demolished; members plan to rebuild at site

A stately Orangeburg home was torn down Monday, but the memories sorority members made there remain.
The Beta Zeta Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.'s house at 1938 Russell Street was deemed unsalvageable by sorority members and leaders.
“It was becoming an icon in Orangeburg,” Chapter President Barbara Elliott Kirkland said. “It was so stately. The longer it stayed there, the more beautiful it got.”
But Kirkland said the home had seen better days. Also, it had asbestos.
“It had gotten into deterioration and was a little irreparable,” she said. “We have some very mixed feelings about it. It was a bittersweet tearing down. So many loved the Heritage House, as we called it. We had so many wonderful celebrations there.”
Kirkland said the sorority, which has about 200 active members, has outgrown the house.
“We will tear this one down and hopefully in the future build another structure there as stately and grand as that one,” Kirkland said. “This is our dream.”
Kirkland said a number of the sorority members were at the site, boxing up pieces of the home.
“We are trying to salvage some pieces for sentimental reasons,” Kirkland said. “We have tried to get the mantle, doors and chandeliers.”
Columbia-based Carolina Wrecking Inc. razed the home.
According to the S.C. Department of Archives and History, the house was built around 1900.
The approximately 3,600-square-foot house had four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The 1.3-acre property is located in the East Russell Street Area Historic District, a basically intact residential neighborhood with a wide range of architectural types and socio-economic levels within a small area, according to the SCDAH.
The district is a collection of substantial one- and two-story brick and frame houses, and a number of one-story frame houses. The houses were constructed between 1850 and 1930, with the majority being built between 1890 and 1925, according to the SCDAH.
Before the sorority purchased the home, it was owned by Orangeburg medical doctor Raymond O'Cain.
The sorority purchased the property for $125,000 in 1995.
Support Local Journalism
Irene W. McCollom, who was Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority president at the time of the purchase, said “We worked hard to purchase that property.”
McCollom and sorority member Geneva Roache were the driving forces behind the purchase.
“We would rent out the house to the public. We had many affairs there,” she said. “It is very bittersweet to me.”
“Time does change things and life does go on,” McCollom continued.
The house was not only used as a meeting space for the sorority, but also was bustling with activity on a weekly basis with weddings and wedding receptions, bridge parties and drop-ins and Easter egg hunts.
The Orangeburg NAACP would also meet there. The house was also used for local school-aged children as a tutoring and homework center, McCollom said.
“We do plan to rebuild,” McCollom said. “We are not abandoning that property.”
Evelyn Singleton has been a member of the sorority about 44 years. She came to the house early Monday morning as the demolition began.
“It was a little emotional this morning,” Singleton said, noting others gathered with her. “We talked about the fond memories we had there. We kind of celebrated those memories.”
Singleton said the sorority celebrated the house's history this past Nov. 29 via Zoom.
“We celebrated the fact that it is the end of an era for the house,” Singleton said.
The purchase of the house by a sorority was considered ground breaking at the time.
“It is a bittersweet time for our chapter members, especially for those who have been with the chapter for some length of time. We hate to see it come down but we certainly have very high hopes for what is to come,” she said.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the sorority has been meeting virtually. When in-person meetings are once again held, they will continue to meet in area churches and event venue spaces.
The Beta Zeta Omega Chapter has a long history of its own.
The chapter was chartered in Orangeburg on Dec. 19, 1934.
The chapter was the first established for graduate members of the sorority in the state of South Carolina and is the second oldest graduate chapter in the South Atlantic Region of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the oldest sorority established by and for African-American college and professional women in the country.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.