WATCH NOW: Sen. Tim Scott Speaks on Senate Floor on Race Relations and Police Reform

It goes too far for me in some areas, but, yes, I like the concept of more information. This is a good thing. The House does it. We do it. That's a good thing. I like the concept of more training. The House does it. We do it. I like the fact that we’re looking for a way to ban chokeholds. We do it by taking money from different departments. They do it in a different fashion, but we're about 90% there. But where do we go? Where do we go?

People wonder why our country’s so divided? Because it’s so easy to walk on this floor and say “token” and send the same race-baiting message that we've heard for a very long time. But, if you're a democrat, hey, it's okay. It's not ever okay.

It's not okay to say to our kids, you can't think what you want to think and be who you want to be if you're not in line with one place and the way they think. That's bad news, then you’re a sellout. What message do you send to kids? I'm going to be okay. But what message are we sending to kids? They are our country. You can't be taught just to think. We have to teach you how to think.