WATCH NOW: SCSU center to focus on racism; university plans research, training on social justice

In the first year, the center’s director will work collaboratively with faculty, administrators and students from departments and disciplines across the university to support the center’s national outreach, infrastructure development, initial funding and the creation of partnerships and a public relations campaign.

“We’re looking at probably the fall of next year as being like year one of the center, and that year will pretty much just be a planning year. Then, in year two, we will actually start to implement a lot of the programs and activities that we’re proposing with the E-RACE Center,” Staten said.

There are several activities being proposed.

“The first one is going to be innovative and cutting-edge research. We’re going to actually launch a peer-reviewed journal. We’re going to have professional development for faculty aimed at integrating social justice teaching methodologies in culturally relevant teaching across the curriculum,” Staten said.

“So it’s not just one area, it’s interdisciplinary. We’ll expect that to be done and have participation from all faculty. We want to create a gateway course for all incoming freshman that examines the impact of systemic racism.

