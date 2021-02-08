WATCH NOW: SCSU center to focus on racism; university plans research, training on social justice

South Carolina State University is developing a center to promote policies, initiatives and training designed to eradicate racism and social injustice.
The university is developing an Erasing Racism and Constructing Equity, or E-RACE, Center of Excellence and Justice.
“Dealing with social injustice and racial injustice is at the core of who we as an institution are. Back from the ‘60s and earlier, there has been a certain awareness and a certain sensitivity and a certain commitment to address such matters,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said.
“Then with the Orangeburg Massacre, with three young African-American men being killed right there on the campus, we clearly understand the value and remind everyone that Black lives do matter," he said.
The center will be housed at the university, with a center director reporting directly to the president.
The center will operate under the direction of Dr. David Staten, a professor of rehabilitation counseling at S.C. State and chairman of the Faculty Senate.
Staten has already successfully managed several millions in grant funds from agencies such as the Rehabilitation Services Administration, the National Institute for Disability Related Research and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In the first year, the center’s director will work collaboratively with faculty, administrators and students from departments and disciplines across the university to support the center’s national outreach, infrastructure development, initial funding and the creation of partnerships and a public relations campaign.
“We’re looking at probably the fall of next year as being like year one of the center, and that year will pretty much just be a planning year. Then, in year two, we will actually start to implement a lot of the programs and activities that we’re proposing with the E-RACE Center,” Staten said.
There are several activities being proposed.
“The first one is going to be innovative and cutting-edge research. We’re going to actually launch a peer-reviewed journal. We’re going to have professional development for faculty aimed at integrating social justice teaching methodologies in culturally relevant teaching across the curriculum,” Staten said.
“So it’s not just one area, it’s interdisciplinary. We’ll expect that to be done and have participation from all faculty. We want to create a gateway course for all incoming freshman that examines the impact of systemic racism.
“We want to work with not just HBCUs, we also want to partner with some of PWIs (primarily white institutions) not just in South Carolina, but in the nation because we realize that you can’t address specifically by focusing on the African-American community. We’re going to need partners in this, and we’re going to have to partner with some of our PWIs counterparts at our majority institutions,” the professor said.
Clark said, “When I did reach out to USC and Clemson on this, their presidents were very much supportive of us looking into the things that we can do going forward.”
Staten said, “We’ll also be developing anti-racism training models for state and federal law enforcement agencies based on evidence-based research and best practices. We will be developing training workshops for government officials and policy makers on the state, local and federal levels.
“We will create anti-racist partnerships with PWIs in South Carolina and other institutions throughout the nation. We will also be hosting webinars, Twitter chats, podcasts, academic forums and we will also host a yearly conference.”
Clark said there are no immediate plans for the construction of a building.
“We have a lot of buildings on campus. This is larger than a building. It’s about a concept of doing things," he said.
Clark said, “The idea is to start doing things and over time we’ll raise funds for various projects associated with moving this forward. Right now, this is about understanding and awareness.”
Staten said the university has identified potential funding sources.
“There have already been some entities that have approached President Clark about potential donations,” he said.
Clark said, “There’s a lot of things that could be done that don’t require us to wait until we’ve tried to find a pot of money. Right now, we don’t have that pot of money, but we’re not waiting for that.
"This is bringing ideas together and sharing ideas in a way that allow us to reach out more, to do things within the framework where we already exist. It is also very timely.”
He added, “In the future as we raise funds for it, we may be able to have dedicated faculty in this area.”
Staten said talks regarding the center’s development began after events from last year that sparked increased calls for racial and social injustice, including the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned a knee to his neck.
“I just feel like this center is very timely given everything that’s going on in the country. You look at the insurrection that happened on the U.S. Capitol. If nothing else, there’s a need for the diversity training piece because a big part of racism is individuals not even realizing that they’re racist,” Staten said.
The university said a steering committee has been identified to oversee the development of a full center proposal during the spring 2021 semester. The proposed center must first be approved by the university's policy-making committees.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD