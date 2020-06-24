WATCH NOW: SCETV recognizes Hughes, others in ‘Women Vision SC’

• Cathy Hughes: As Lee Enterprises’ Tier 3 group publisher, Hughes oversees seven newspapers in seven states from her office in Orangeburg. Among them is The Times and Democrat.

• Deborah Blalock: A longtime mental health advocate and administrator, she was the executive director of the Charleston/Dorchester Mental Health Center before becoming deputy director of the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

• M. Malissa Burnette: She is an award-winning attorney and advocate for equal rights for all. She waged a successful legal battle to change the rules and allow women to attend The Citadel.

• Dr. Shaniece Criss: She is an assistant professor of Health Science at Furman University and a member of the Travelers Rest City Council.

• Keisha Hawes: She became the first American Heart Association national spokesperson from the state of South Carolina after suffering a heart attack at the age of 31.

• Tameika Isaac Devine: As the first African American female to serve on Columbia’s City Council, she is a founding partner in her law firm and author of “Think Like a CEO, Act Like a Mom.”