WATCH NOW: Santee opens new police office, council chamber; mayor pro tem: ‘This is just the beginning’

Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano remembers when the town’s police department was confined to two rooms at the Santee Fire District office.

“It was a bit cramped,” he said.

“But we graduated to a bigger building that we shared with the Department of Motor Vehicles and library. Now we’ve graduated thanks to council, the mayor and the grace of God,” he said.

Town, county and state leaders officially commemorated the opening of a new building that houses the Santee Police Department and council chamber during a Saturday ceremony.

The building also includes space for a courtroom, conference room and offices.

It is located at 192 Municipal Way in the Santee Town Hall campus, just off of Bass Drive.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnnie Ravenell said, “It’s a blessing to be here. It’s a great day.”

“I can reflect back to the time when Santee was just a crossroads and had one or two stores,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}