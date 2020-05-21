Watch now: Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heavy rainfall throughout the area and in the watershed feeding the Santee Cooper lakes increased inflows to the Santee Cooper lakes system. To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper started a controlled spilling operation on Thursday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

The flow began at 6 a.m. at a rate of 25,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River, and the operation will continue until further notice.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.

Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

