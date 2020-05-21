Watch now: Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Watch now: Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santee Dam

Santee Cooper is owner of lakes Marion and Moultrie. The utility manages the Santee dam, at which controlled spilling is a normal process during periods of high rainfall when flows increase into the lakes.

 T&D FILES

Heavy rainfall throughout the area and in the watershed feeding the Santee Cooper lakes increased inflows to the Santee Cooper lakes system. To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper started a controlled spilling operation on Thursday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion. 

The flow began at 6 a.m. at a rate of 25,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River, and the operation will continue until further notice.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.

Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News