WATCH NOW: Samaritan House reopens for homeless in Orangeburg; local governments, private donors joined forces for reopening

French thanked O’Cain Construction for handling the majority of the electrical and plumbing work; ServPro for handling the removal of mold and mildew and cleaning the building; the Wannamaker Agency Inc. and Robert Bryant & Son for ensuring the facility is properly insured and Allied Air for donating the heating and air conditioning units.

“This is no small feat here. It took determination, it took will power, it took strength, commitment to move from hope to reality. It was done with enthusiasm and with passion. In essence, the re-opening of the Samaritan House is an enduring example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together and addresses a significant need,” Butler said.

Devin Randolph of Randolph’s Artisan Italian Ice and Gelato announced that a “Giving Tuesday” initiative has been established in partnership with the Samaritan House. Every Tuesday through September, all proceeds will be donated to the Samaritan House. Randolph’s will also match all proceeds donated to the Samaritan House.

“Our purpose this morning is to say thank you for lending a hand to the homeless, which has enabled us to come together today to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting and a grand opening of this facility,” Jamerson said.