WATCH NOW: S.C. State seeks $2.5M for modified Transportation Center plans

The president of South Carolina State University is eyeing creation of a research facility as part of his plan to further develop the institution’s transportation center, which he said is still poised to address the needs of the state’s expanding transportation industry.
The university’s original plan, which was formulated prior to 2015, was to construct an $80 million transportation and research and conference center. The university was federally designated as a University Transportation Center at the time.
'An opportunity
to do a lot’
The University Transportation Centers Program is a federal initiative through which the U.S. Department of Transportation awards and administers grants to colleges and universities across the nation in the advancement of state-of-the-art transportation research and technology, as well as development of transportation professionals.
The scope of S.C. State’s project -- which initially included amenities such as a multilevel parking garage, hotel and restaurant -- has since been scaled back, along with funding, with the university’s loss of its UTC designation.
“There was an opportunity to do a lot because the university had the designation of University Transportation Center. But there were some things that had to be done to keep that designation, and the university lost that designation for whatever reason. I wasn’t here,” said S.C. State President James Clark, who became the university’s leader in July 2016.
“What that meant was that there was a lot of money that the university could have gone after, but that money evaporated because there were some things that the university needed to do,” he said.
Clark said he is now poised to advance research and education programs that address critical transportation challenges facing the state and nation with what money is left.
“Only a portion of it is available, and I don’t want it to evaporate on me. The long and short of it is that right now we have about $11 million, and then there’s another $2.8 million. This $11 million requires a $2.5 million match,” he said.
S.C. State has requested the $2.5 million from the state for the transportation center in its 2020-21 budget request.
Clark is cautiously optimistic about receiving the funds.
“At the time, the state thought it had almost a $2 billion surplus, but with COVID-19, money’s getting tight," Clark said. "I was more optimistic before COVID-19. Now everything’s up in the air."
The office of 6th District Congressman James Clyburn in Columbia stated via an email that approximately $13 million in federal funding is available for the university’s transportation center, funds that are being held by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“The matching funds mentioned by President Clark are required to draw down approximately $10 million of the federal funds. That money remains available until it is spent by the university for the UTC or reprogrammed for another use,” Clyburn's office stated, noting that only the U.S. Congress has the ability to reprogram the funds.
The rest of the funding package, approximately $2.8 million, was appropriated by the U.S. Congress in fiscal year 2004 and does not require matching funds.
“Now there are funds available to invest in things transportation related. Fortunately, Congressman Clyburn assisted in making that possible. We’re most grateful for that, but it does require some match that’s not federal funds,” Clark said.
“If somebody in the State of South Carolina wants to give us the $2.5 million match as a donation, fine. That would be fantastic, or the other option we’re working is for the state to assist this public land-grant institution and use a few state dollars to get some federal dollars,” the president said.
“If we’re so fortunate that they see fit to grant us that, it will allow us to significantly expand our programs here at the institution,” he said.
Elbert R. Malone, associate provost for sponsored programs and research at S.C. State, said, “We had to scale down from this $80 million-plus plan to do something doable with the pot of money that we have.”
“We have to look at building a structure that will support the transportation center without losing the scope because the scope is, in a broad sense, still research and educational projects,” he said.
‘Research leads
to future dollars’
The first building in the proposed transportation center complex was completed in late 2011. The 8,500-square-foot, $4.8 Transit Research Center is one of three components that Clark would like to continue to develop.
“My vision is to deal with the expansion of our programs associated with transportation, and then we adjust the facility to accommodate that. We’ve been adding programs in transportation slowly, but we’ve got to amp that up a lot more,” Clark said.
The university already provides a master’s degree in transportation, but there are also plans to increase its engineering programs, which are all accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.
“Now what we’re going to be doing is enhancing our engineering programs, including looking at things like infrastructure engineering and leveraging out mechanical and civil engineering departments as they are,” Clark said.
“I’m tying in all of my engineering programs that are appropriate ... and leveraging that to be able to produce people that are educated with a particular emphasis in those areas from the infrastructure to various other aspects of transportation,” he said.
The president said the transportation program essentially includes the James E. Clyburn University Transportation Center, which is located within the university’s Crawford Zimmerman Building. It has administrative offices and conference and meeting rooms.
“This place is in place and available for us to start leveraging more for our transportation-related initiatives,” said Clark, who has created additional space for the center’s potential expansion.
Malone said the expanded space for the University Transportation Center will come in handy.
“It is the hub for the administrative structure and educational piece. If there are new activities that we add to the structure, then it would have that space to operate. Every activity that we put in there has to be consistent with the U.S. Department of Transportation. So as they change their strategic plan, then we would have to modify what we’re doing,” Malone said.
Malone, who is also an assistant chemistry professor, said the center will support research and education activities across the disciplines of engineering, business and biological and physical sciences.
“If they are creative enough, other areas may find their way in,” he said.
The nearby transit center is where alternative fuel and other research is already being conducted.
“It’s a place where vehicles actually would go and people could work on the actual vehicle in a hands-on way. This is all set up and prepared no matter what kind of vehicles you’re bringing in,” Clark said.
The center also houses training rooms, laboratories and researchers, including the office of Dr. Zaijing Sun, an assistant professor in the nuclear engineering program.
“He deals with the transportation of radioactive and other hazardous materials. He’s one of the renowned researchers in that area. We have the only undergraduate nuclear engineering program in the state," Clark said. "So now you can start seeing how the research is tied in with our engineering program."
He added, “We can then use a lot more of our engineering professors to do research specifically in transportation. The extra space would be a place for a lot people to do a lot more research, more laboratory space, meeting space and conference space.”
Malone said, “We already have up and going on the educational side the master’s program in transportation. That will continue, and those students use that transit right now.
“The training room is where they use the computer to write their thesis. Some of them use the computers in there to do their research as well. We’ve had quite a few students to go through that program and get their degrees. They’re doing quite well,” he said.
Malone said work is also being done on the creation of a master’s program in energy and environment.
“That could lend itself here as well because when you look at entities like the Savannah River National Lab, they do hazardous waste transport. So this transportation center could be a perfect piece to address hazardous waste transportation. It’s on the table. It hasn’t been approved yet, but that’s something on the table,” he said.
Clark said the third component of the university’s transportation facilities plan will be a research center.
“We’ll be looking at more of a research facility, to build a place to do more research and more conferences and so forth. But although the money would be used for facilities, my thinking is on the plans and the programs that we need to be focused on putting in there,” the president said.
“Research leads to future dollars. The more research you do, the more grants we can go after. So that helps the school,” Clark said.
‘A win-win
situation’
Clark said the university must prepare itself to help meet the transportation needs of the state.
“South Carolina is a transportation state -- air, land, rail and sea. So as one of the major universities in this state, we feel that we need to be directing our educational activities to focus on accommodating the needs of the state and the needs of those corporations that are coming here in the transportation area,” he said.
The state is home to Boeing, the world’s largest manufacturer of aircraft, along with multiple makers of automotive products and support systems such as BMW, Volvo and Michelin.
“Then we have a road structure that we’re going to need individuals in replacing engineers because as the workforce ages, we’re going to be need to be able to complement that. The infrastructure of this state is something that is going to need engineers and developers and program managers from the business school and so forth to move the state forward,” Clark said.
He said the development of a research center on campus will help to develop future leaders in the transportation industry.
“I talk about it being a win-win situation for us and the state,” S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that work that the university could continue in the area of transportation would be worthwhile and hopes that the state would provide the matching dollars needed to help draw down more federal funding.
“This tremendous opportunity gives us confidence that the General Assembly will look favorably upon on our budget request and provide the required match. We must have the match for the project to move forward,” Jenkins said.
“We’re expanding our focus in the transportation area and in areas like automotive mechatronics and aviation. All of this is what we’re doing in assisting the state in remaining a leader,” the chairman said.
Malone said, “That transportation center, once it’s in place, will put us in a competitive mode to go out and attract the best professors, to recruit students and develop other programs.”
Clark said while an earlier, more grandiose, plan for the transportation and conference center did not come to fruition, that is not the end of the work.
“Just because the $80 million is not there and we can’t do all of that, we’re not crying crocodile tears about that. We’re excited about what we see as possible here," he said.
