WATCH NOW: S.C. State seeks $2.5M for modified Transportation Center plans

Malone said work is also being done on the creation of a master’s program in energy and environment.

“That could lend itself here as well because when you look at entities like the Savannah River National Lab, they do hazardous waste transport. So this transportation center could be a perfect piece to address hazardous waste transportation. It’s on the table. It hasn’t been approved yet, but that’s something on the table,” he said.

Clark said the third component of the university’s transportation facilities plan will be a research center.

“We’ll be looking at more of a research facility, to build a place to do more research and more conferences and so forth. But although the money would be used for facilities, my thinking is on the plans and the programs that we need to be focused on putting in there,” the president said.

“Research leads to future dollars. The more research you do, the more grants we can go after. So that helps the school,” Clark said.

‘A win-win

situation’

Clark said the university must prepare itself to help meet the transportation needs of the state.