WATCH NOW: S.C. State alumni group opposes Clark’s contract; SCSUNAA asks trustees to find new president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Carolina State University National Alumni Association wants university trustees to reconsider their decision to extend President James E. Clark’s contract for two years.

"We cannot identify any measurable or positive results from the efforts of President Clark from his tenure," SCSUNAA President John J. Funny said during a Friday afternoon virtual press conference.

"We do not believe it is in President Clark's ability to produce the results needed to move us forward. Our alumni association no longer has the confidence in his leadership,” he said.

S.C. State trustees on Thursday voted nine to one, with two abstentions, to extend Clark’s contract through June 2022 with an option for renewal for an additional two years based on his performance. Details of the contract weren’t immediately released.

The SCSUNAA is calling for the board to issue Clark a one-year contract extension. It’s also asking trustees to set up a national search committee to find a new president.

Funny promised the SCSUNAA's assistance in helping to conduct a search for a new president.