WATCH NOW: S.C. State alumni group opposes Clark’s contract; SCSUNAA asks trustees to find new president

The South Carolina State University National Alumni Association wants university trustees to reconsider their decision to extend President James E. Clark’s contract for two years.
"We cannot identify any measurable or positive results from the efforts of President Clark from his tenure," SCSUNAA President John J. Funny said during a Friday afternoon virtual press conference.
"We do not believe it is in President Clark's ability to produce the results needed to move us forward. Our alumni association no longer has the confidence in his leadership,” he said.
S.C. State trustees on Thursday voted nine to one, with two abstentions, to extend Clark’s contract through June 2022 with an option for renewal for an additional two years based on his performance. Details of the contract weren’t immediately released.
The SCSUNAA is calling for the board to issue Clark a one-year contract extension. It’s also asking trustees to set up a national search committee to find a new president.
Funny promised the SCSUNAA's assistance in helping to conduct a search for a new president.
"Our evaluation and subsequent vote of no confidence was based solely on the state of affairs of the university and not the person who serves in the role of president," Funny said. "We believe that an extended tenure of President Clark in his role will be an unhealthy decision for the university."
The association does want Clark to remain for a year to maintain stability during the coronavirus pandemic and to provide more time for a national search.
Clark arrived at S.C. State in 2015 as a member of a temporary, seven-member board named by the General Assembly to lead the university following a stretch of financial problems and declining enrollment. He was named president in 2016.
While Funny praised Clark's leadership during the university's tumultuous period, he said more improvement is needed.
Funny specifically cited Clark's inability to, “produce unrestricted large donors that will assist us with our financial resources.”
Funny also cited enrollment numbers and a failure to maintain an up-to-date online presence.
The S.C. State website “has not been maintained or upgraded and cannot compete with other universities in a computer-based society," Funny said.
Funny said the SCSUNAA shared its concerns with the board in October 2019 and again at the board's recent May 14 meeting, but the concerns have fallen on deaf ears.
Funny said the SCSUNAA has a number of questions for Clark that have not been adequately answered.
These include:
• Are we stagnant as an institution?
• Are we growing in enrollment?
• Have record fundraising efforts occurred?
• Have plans been developed to expand our programs?
• Has customer service improved?
• Are students being adequately serviced during their time at the university?
• Is there a vision and campus master plan?
• Have plans been developed for the future expansion for housing for students?
• What efforts have been made to forge partnerships with businesses in Orangeburg County?
Funny said the SCSUNAA has not been presented any insight or a plan by Clark looking out over the next two years, including how he intends to increase enrollment. He said the association has also not received a comment from Clark about the association's no confidence vote.
"I continue to be Bulldog strong, but we must be focused on the mission and a plan of the sustainability of our beloved institution," Funny said.
S.C. State board Chair Rodney Jenkins said in a prepared statement that, "We acknowledge and consider all feedback received from stakeholders."
He said, "The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees, in keeping with the institution’s strategic plan, keeps its fiscal responsibility as our number one priority.”
Jenkins defended the board's vote and decision.
"We believe this offers the university the opportunity to retain continuity of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and also provides measurable targets that will ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the institution," he said in his prepared statement.
He said, “South Carolina State boasts more than 30,000 alumni around the world who are stellar representatives of the good work done at S.C. State and we appreciate all of our loyal sons and daughters."
"The Board of Trustees and the university look forward to engaging them as ambassadors working for the good of our students," he continued. "We are proud to celebrate the support the university receives from a wealth of various other stakeholders who share our vision to achieve excellence."
