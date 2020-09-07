WATCH NOW: Row crops on target for average to above average yields

"They are nowhere near where we really need them to be," Davis said. "You take what the market gives and try to be smart and take care of the jumps where you can."

Corn prices are hovering at about $3.50 a bushel. Farmers who were able to lock in their crop earlier this year were able to get about $4 per bushel of corn.

The Clemson Extension Agribusiness market update for late August revealed December futures for corn were about $3.54 a bushel, with a bullish trend to see prices increase.

Peanuts

Peanuts – both dryland and irrigated – also reaped the benefits of moisture early on. In fact, too much moisture drowned some of the crop.

Even so, Davis says peanut growth is also relatively positive.

"I am pleased with what I see," he said. "We seem to be putting on a good load of peanuts. We have not dug any yet, so it is hard to tell for sure, but by next month we should have a pretty good idea."

"Vine health is good and we have done a good job of fungicide programs," Davis continued. "Most of the peanuts I have looked at are good and clean with not much disease pressure."