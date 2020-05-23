WATCH NOW: RMC officials, doctors say don't let fear hinder medical care

As the Regional Medical Center establishes a "new normal," administrators and doctors stress the hospital is open and safe for patients to receive medical care.
"We are back and we are doing it in an educated and smart way," RMC President and CEO Charles Williams said Thursday afternoon during a panel discussion/press conference titled "Safety in a COVID-19 World."
"It is important that people understand we don't want you to stay at home and not get the great care that you deserve because in doing so you may find yourself in a more deconditioned situation and only coming when you are really, really bad. That is not what we want."
Reopening
The hospital's limits on access, visitation and services are slowly lifting as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports the percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus has decreased over the past two weeks.
Through May 22, Orangeburg County had 119 residents having tested positive for COVID-19 since the middle of March. Two people have died.
Bamberg has had 20 cases with no reported deaths and Calhoun County has had nine cases and one death.
RMC, the Bamberg Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, urgent care and outpatient labs have performed 1,051 tests with an additional 112 people being tested in primary-care practices.
There have been 95 positive tests on 83 individuals with some people being tested multiple times. Of the 83 patients, 22 were hospitalized.
Currently, the hospital has two patients with COVID-19. RMC has seen one death of an elderly patient with the virus.
Early indications are that the number of daily cases could be flattening as well.
As a result, RMC has resumed a number of services:
- Elective surgeries since April 13. Surgeries were previously limited to urgent and emergent.
- Labs and radiology services at normal hours; previously hours were limited.
- Vein and vascular services and screenings.
- Healthplex for members, with hours reduced to 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- The sleep lab for sleep studies.
- Cardiac rehabilitation.
Primary care offices are now allowing office visits with some still using telehealth too. The hospital has also used telemedicine for ICU and psychiatric assessments.
Students will be allowed to resume clinical rotations in June and July.
Hospital safety
An emphasis on patient, visitor, provider and hospital staff safety in a COVID-19 environment will continue to be the norm and enforced, hospital officials and doctors say.
Patients arriving for services at RMC will be screened in one of the three triage tents with some possibly being asked to wait in their vehicles until called for their appointment.
All patients must wear a mask while in the hospital or a doctor's office. Patients are encouraged to bring their own masks to help preserve masks for hospital personnel, but if they do not have one, RMC will provide it.
All RMC staff have had mandatory masking for over two months and staff members with direct contact with patients are wearing higher-level masks, according Dr. John Samies, RMC chief of the medical staff and infectious disease specialist.
Samies said the situation with COVID-19 is long term and social distancing and mask usage are important.
"Our obligation here is to provide for the public health," Samies said. "We provide for that public health long enough for the scientists and the drug manufacturers and superstar physicians (to determine) how we can best treat patients when they have COVID-19."
Emergency department
Dr. Jason Tavel, RMC Emergency Department director, said individuals coming to the ER will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. If the probability exists of them being positive, those patients will be isolated in a treatment space in the department.
"A section of the ER is made into a negative-pressure area" Tavel explained. "We isolate them in the section, mask them."
The negative-pressure area helps to control air circulation to ensure other areas of the hospital are not affected by the virus.
"If results come back negative, they will be moved to a floor with other patients," Tavel said. "If positive, they will remain isolated until they are treated by nursing and staff in that area."
Visitors
Visitation has been expanded with the hospital now allowing one visitor at a time for patients. Visitors are required to wear a mask, which will be provided if they do not have one.
Visitors will also be screened with temperature checks, and waiting room crowding will be reduced.
Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit.
Visiting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all visitors asked to leave at 5 p.m. Visitor exceptions could be made for end-of-life patients and patients needing special assistance.
"As we are learning to live in the COVID world and adapting to a new norm, we felt like a real part of the healing is visiting with you and your family or significant others," RMC Senior Director of Quality and Medical Staff Services Mickey Whisenhunt said. "We want to make sure we maintain a safe environment while we also maintain a healing environment."
Facility decontamination
Inside the hospital, hand-washing continues to be recommended as the best way to protect against infections. Washing needs to be done with soap and water. When water is not available, hand sanitizer is recommended.
The hospital's environmental services department is also frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as well as frequently disinfecting patient rooms and operating rooms. Samies said those doing the work are the "shining stars" of RMC's efforts to keep people safe.
He said the hospital is the first in the state to have special ultraviolet light to decontaminate surfaces and equipment.
'Safest place to be'
Tavel says he has found some patients with serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes not coming to the hospital because of coronavirus fears.
"They are delaying their care because of the fear of coming to the hospital. We are making sure everyone is safely masked and we are taking all the precautions we can," he said.
"We don't want anybody to delay treatment for a sickness or illness because they fear they might be exposed," Tavel said.
Tavel said due to the limited number of individuals coming to the emergency room, waiting time to be seen has been reduced.
Doctors from pediatricians and family practice to general surgery and specialty care are in one accord about the safety of health care offices and settings as well as the importance of not neglecting care.
Dr. John Hayden, a primary care physician, said the true impact of people neglecting care due to fear may not be felt until much later.
"It might be too early to tell," Hayden said. "They might exhibit later on."
In order to prevent further health complications, local doctors are aggressively trying to encourage individuals to continue receiving care.
They are universally reaching out to their patients by phone and conducting a screening of their recent travels. They are determining if patients have had contact with COVID-19 individuals and if they have any symptoms.
Office crowding is reduced by limiting visits to the patient and a family member. And in some cases, patients are asked to wait in their respective vehicles until they are called in to be seen.
Orangeburg internist and nephrologist Dr. Mohammad Nassri said about 80% of his office visits have been through telemedicine, but he says COVID-19 exposure has been absent.
"We have not had any infections or exposure so far that was health care specialty-related that we know of," he said.
RMC general surgeon Dr. Mauricio Bassante said that before having surgery, patients are screened for COVID-19. In surgery, face shields, masks and goggles are used in procedures that are conducive to producing airborne particles.
"We did see the prior month very, very sick people that ... could have presented sooner," Bassante said of ER patients. "Probably the reason was fear to come to the hospital."
Orangeburg orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lucius Craig said the hospital reduced services not because of the unsafe nature of surgery, but to protect against virus exposure to patients coming in to the hospital.
"We have a very low infection rate and there is a very low risk of being exposed to anything in the operating room on a standard basis," Craig said. Surgery rooms have universally been among the most virus-free areas of a hospital due to safety methods in place long before the coronavirus.
He said he already has conducted total knee and hip replacements, and the patients are doing fine.
Orangeburg gastroenterologist Dr. Narayanachar Murali tried to ease concerns.
"It is safer to go to a physician's office than to go the supermarket," he said.
A second wave
RMC Chief Nursing Officer Dana Dalton said a major question is whether there will be a second wave of the virus.
"We truly do not know," she said. "We have recently gained access to more testing and those numbers very much could change. We hope we are on the downhill side of the situation, but we honestly do not know."
Samies echoed the sentiment, noting it is to be determined whether high heat and humidity will help curtail the virus.
"This is a whole unchartered piece of territory here," he said.
Gynecologist Dr. Bruce Williams said the challenge going forward is how the situation will unfold with increased testing and the creation of a vaccine.
"I think we are on the right track," he said. "We are slowly getting to the point where we are responding to the rate of infection."
Craig fears a second wave and its impact not only on health but the economy.
"The amount of people who have lost their jobs is going to affect health care," he said. "It is going to have a ripple effect, particularly if we have a second wave of patients who are not insured by a loss of a job."
Community testing
Thanks to funding from the state, the hospital will begin community testing of individuals for the coronavirus regularly over the next few months. The first testing was held in Neeses on May 22.
Until now, individuals who presented at RMC with symptoms were targeted for testing. Others were asked to contact their primary care doctor for initial screening.
Williams said the limitation helped the hospital maintain a necessary supply of testing kits.
"We never ran out of tests in the hospital," he said. "Every patient that came here symptomatic or asymptomatic was able to be tested."
Medicine after COVID-19
Hayden described telemedicine as the "wave of the future," but it is not like "laying hands" on a patient.
"You can get everything but the physical exam," Hayden said of telemedicine. "A lot of the not-so-tech-savvy ones (patients) don't like it, but overall it has been positive feedback."
RMC President Williams said he does not believe the hospital will ever be as open as it once was, but he defended its actions in limiting services. Caution and wisdom will be the name of the game going forward.
"There was so much that was unknown in this pandemic," he said. "No one has ever played this game. No one has ever gone down this road."
"We did not know what was going to happen tomorrow, but we did know exposure is a risk and how do we limit exposure," Williams said.
"I think we are learning," he said. "I think if there is a second wave, we are going to learn. We will all look back and say, "Did we open too quickly?" Maybe we should have gone another two months without opening restaurants. That is debatable."
Nassri said the future is the great unknown.
"Until we have tested on a mass scale, we don't really know what the future will be," he said. "The only thing we know is there will be a change."
Contact the writer: gzaleski@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5551. Check out Zaleski on Twitter at @ZaleskiTD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.