WATCH NOW: RMC officials, doctors say don't let fear hinder medical care

"We truly do not know," she said. "We have recently gained access to more testing and those numbers very much could change. We hope we are on the downhill side of the situation, but we honestly do not know."

Samies echoed the sentiment, noting it is to be determined whether high heat and humidity will help curtail the virus.

"This is a whole unchartered piece of territory here," he said.

Gynecologist Dr. Bruce Williams said the challenge going forward is how the situation will unfold with increased testing and the creation of a vaccine.

"I think we are on the right track," he said. "We are slowly getting to the point where we are responding to the rate of infection."

Craig fears a second wave and its impact not only on health but the economy.

"The amount of people who have lost their jobs is going to affect health care," he said. "It is going to have a ripple effect, particularly if we have a second wave of patients who are not insured by a loss of a job."

Community testing