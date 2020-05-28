WATCH NOW: Report says rural infrastructure crumbling; S.C. has highest death rate on roads

“Farmers and ranchers depend on rural roads, highways and bridges to move their products to market. So does the integrity of our food supply chain,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. “Unfortunately, due primarily to lack of investment over several decades, America’s infrastructure is in a dire state of rapid deterioration, and recent events show even more the importance of guaranteeing food arrives where it needs to be. Investment in rural infrastructure going forward is paramount to ensure farmers and ranchers can continue to reliably supply the safe and wholesome food Americans need into the future.”

“Rural road safety continues to be a priority in South Carolina. Three years into the state’s 10-year plan, safety specific improvements have been addressed on approximately 400 miles of rural roads,” said Jennifer Patterson, executive director of the South Carolina Alliance to Fix Our Roads.

“During a time when it seems as if life has come to a halt, road work has not. We are thankful to the men and women who are working to ensure repairs and improvements to our roads and bridges continue moving forward. South Carolinians, our economy, and our ability to move past this crisis are riding on the essential work that they do.”