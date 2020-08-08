WATCH NOW: ‘Pushing that positivity’: Orangeburg woman's TikTok rap watched millions of times

“I used to write poems, and whenever I read my poems in class, people would start snapping, or the class would be dead silent because I had such an impact with my words. I've known since sixth grade that I had some type of penmanship,” she said.

Butler plans to pursue a music career and traveled to Atlanta to begin working with DJ M16 BEATS on July 10.

“I’m going to start recording more music in the studio in Atlanta at Doppler Studios. I’m a solo artist. So I’ve been pretty much making it shake on my own. It has been a little struggle being so solo. I’m an independent young adult.

“Studio time doesn’t come easy ... but I really want to further my career in music because I’ve seen how I’m talented, and I see that people believe in me. I’m just going to get that ball and keep it rolling,” she said.

For the 20-year-old, it’s all about the confidence she gained after being bullied in school.

“This didn’t happen overnight. I did go through bullying growing up. So, you know, that did build some character. I went through bullying for the color of my skin, how big my lips were, the size of my feet.