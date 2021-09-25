WATCH NOW: Population losses drive push to change remapping

Govan stressed redistricting should take into account the number of educational institutions in the county and the social and economic background of the district.

"We would like to see, and I emphasize this, no retrogression in terms of that diversity and that uniqueness in terms of diluting the House district," Govan said, noting he wants the history of the district to be remembered when redrawing the lines.

Holly Hill Mayor William Johnson requested lawmakers keep in mind small rural communities in the redistricting process

"'We really feel that we are undercounted, especially Holly Hill as I look at the numbers," Johnson said, noting the census reveals Holly Hill's population is listed at about 1,150 rather than the 1,300 he believes is accurate. "It tells me there has been an undercount. I think there has to be some consideration to the deviations."

Johnson also requested that redistricting be fair and not discriminatory based on race, so "we can all be represented.'