WATCH NOW: Police respond to train, pedestrian incident in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to an incident involving a train and a pedestrian.
The incident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highways 301 and 601 on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., according to Capt. Alfred Alexander.
Alexander said a male was transported to the Regional Medical Center and no further information is available at this time.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
