You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Police respond to train, pedestrian incident in Orangeburg
0 comments
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: Police respond to train, pedestrian incident in Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}
train

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to an incident involving a train and a pedestrian.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to an incident involving a train and a pedestrian.

The incident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highways 301 and 601 on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., according to Capt. Alfred Alexander.

Alexander said a male was transported to the Regional Medical Center and no further information is available at this time.

0:38 Train

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
2
3
8
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News