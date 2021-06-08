WATCH NOW: Plaque honors Rotary Club of Orangeburg’s history

The Rotary Club of Orangeburg has etched its place in the community through a century of service.
Its history was honored Tuesday when a plaque was unveiled recognizing the club's 100 presidents.
"This is a special day for us," Rotary Club of Orangeburg President Michael Adams said. The plaque will continue to display, “the dedication of our Rotary Club to the service of the greater Orangeburg area.”
He urged members to redouble their efforts in the community.
“This community needs us and we need our community,” he said.
The marker is located on a brick column outside of the Williams and Williams law firm on Memorial Plaza.
The club's presidents are a “Who's Who” of community leaders who have set out to serve their community, state, country and mankind.
The club’s first president was charter member W. Eugene Atkinson.
Six additional charter members would follow and serve as club president: Wallace Bethea, Vernon Hill, John Wise, Atticus Marchant, Hugo Sims and George Bowman.
The Rotary Club of Orangeburg officially celebrated its 100-year anniversary on May 19.
Adams thanked Rotarian and past president Paul Miller for securing the plaque. It was made by Orangeburg's Worth Monuments.
Miller called the plaque, “a fitting recognition of the dedication of these individuals who were so instrumental in doing many, many good things for the city and the surrounding area of Orangeburg.”
Adams said it has been a “distinct honor and privilege to be the 100th president.”
“I have seen this club hang together through thick and thin in a very trying time for all folks and organizations,” Adams said. “But ladies and gentlemen, we have all come through it. We are on the other side now and we will continue to move forward."
Adams is the director of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was organized in 1921 by a small group of local businessmen.
Bethea used his connections with the Columbia Rotary Club to have them sponsor the organization of the club in Orangeburg.
The Rotary Club of Orangeburg was chartered on May 19, 1921, with 24 members, becoming the 959th club chartered by Rotary International.