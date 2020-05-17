WATCH NOW: Plant, insect invaders pose 'significant threats'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLEMSON – Invasive species are detrimental to ecological systems and a Clemson University forestry expert says National Invasive Species Awareness Week is a perfect time to learn how to manage these invaders.

National Invasive Species Awareness Week is May 16-23. David Coyle, a Clemson assistant professor in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation as well as president of the North American Invasive Species Management Association, says invasive species of both plants and insects are among the greatest dangers to our native habitats and their inhabitants.

“Invasive species are some of the most significant threats to our native ecosystems, both in natural and production systems,” Coyle said. “Many of these species are plants which are brought in for horticultural purposes because they’re pretty. Others are brought in for agricultural purposes. Once introduced to a new area, these invasive species are likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.”