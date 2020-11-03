WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County voters talk about what brought them to the polls

While he said there were no particular issues that he was very concerned with, voting was important nonetheless.

“You need to vote. It will make a difference because we need to get some of those politicians out of office. They should do a better job,” Palmer said.

Orangeburg resident Dennis Wheeler was among those who turned out to vote at the Sheridan Elementary School voting precinct.

Wheeler said not voting was not an option for him.

“I’ve thought about this in the past. I just figure that saying, ‘I don’t feel like voting,’ means probably 10 million people that think the same way you do are not going to vote. That could swing the whole election. That’s why it’s important,” Wheeler said.

What issues matter to him?

“Taxes and keeping law and order. Everybody wants to see their own taxes come down. I think everyone’s taxes need to come down that need it so they can move on and prosper,” Wheeler said, noting that he’s been voting all his life.

Orangeburg resident Gary Goodman, who also cast his ballot at Sheridan Elementary, said he wanted to be “part of a change.”