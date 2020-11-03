WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County voters talk about what brought them to the polls

Abortion, taxes, racial unrest and the response to the coronavirus were among the issues on Orangeburg County voters’ minds as their cast their ballots on Election Day.
Voters said exercising their civic duty was important, particularly since it is the only way their concerns can be adequately addressed.
“I just think it’s important to vote. That way you have a right to disagree and agree with the president. It’s just your right. You earned it, you deserve it. Use it,” Orangeburg resident Kenneth Hairston said.
Hairston was among voters who cast ballots at the Rivelon Elementary School precinct on Tuesday morning.
He said one issue in particular brought him to the polls to seek change in national leadership.
“Racism, racism, racism. (I want) everybody to be treated the same and equally across the board,” he said, showing little tolerance for people who think their vote does not matter.
“You don’t have a right to complain or disagree because you didn’t vote. You didn’t do what you’re supposed to do,” he said.
Orangeburg resident Jasper Palmer, who also turned out at the Rivelon Elementary School precinct, said, “I think we need to have a change. We need to just come together.”
While he said there were no particular issues that he was very concerned with, voting was important nonetheless.
“You need to vote. It will make a difference because we need to get some of those politicians out of office. They should do a better job,” Palmer said.
Orangeburg resident Dennis Wheeler was among those who turned out to vote at the Sheridan Elementary School voting precinct.
Wheeler said not voting was not an option for him.
“I’ve thought about this in the past. I just figure that saying, ‘I don’t feel like voting,’ means probably 10 million people that think the same way you do are not going to vote. That could swing the whole election. That’s why it’s important,” Wheeler said.
What issues matter to him?
“Taxes and keeping law and order. Everybody wants to see their own taxes come down. I think everyone’s taxes need to come down that need it so they can move on and prosper,” Wheeler said, noting that he’s been voting all his life.
Orangeburg resident Gary Goodman, who also cast his ballot at Sheridan Elementary, said he wanted to be “part of a change.”
“I just think things can be better than what they are right now. So I thought by going out here and giving them one extra vote might bring about some kind of change,” he said, noting that people are needing, for example, more help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodman said voting is a right that he could not idly set aside.
“For us to be able to come out is what they fought for back in the day. So I thought I’d just come out while I had an opportunity,” he said.
Jennifer White, who cast her ballot at Whittaker Elementary School, said she, too, considered her ancestors when deciding to vote.
Support Local Journalism
“They went through so much for us to have the right. So it’s only right that we all come out and vote and make our ancestors proud,” she said.
White added, “I just got off work and I came on. I just feel like we all need to pull together because it’s time for a change.”
Orangeburg resident Jasmine Porter was also among those who gathered at the Whittaker Elementary School voting precinct.
Porter said, “I think it’s important to vote because we have that right. We have that right to determine our future, the future for us and, as we grow older, the future for our kids. I’m 31. So I feel like exercising that vote is very important.”
She added, “I come from a middle-class family. I’m a working parent, a working single parent. So I think it’s important to just know who’s in charge of my future and my daughter’s future, or who’s dictating where funds are going.
“I’m also a social worker. So I think it’s very important to help those who are in need instead of giving to those who already have.”
North resident Darrell Wilkins said the presidential election was a very serious election and he thought a vote for Donald Trump was the “clear choice.”
“The choice is very clear today. ... We feel it’s very important to vote today because our freedom is at risk today. We also believe that it’s going to be a turning point for our country one way or another. It’s a very serious election, probably the most important election that’s ever been in the history of the United States of America,” Wilkins said.
A registered Republican, Wilkins was among those who cast ballots at the Aiken Electric Cooperative precinct in North.
He said abortion was a key issue for him casting a vote for Trump.
“I’m tired of babies being killed. They were killing them in the womb. That’s bad enough, now they’re killing them out of the womb. ... This is wicked. God’s not pleased with this.
“We’re also very concerned about biblical marriage that is being challenged today. We feel like this is a very important issue. We’re changing the fundamental biblical values that this nation was built on,” Wilkins said.
He added, “We’ve got people that are calling our Founding Fathers pirates, sexists, racists. These people were heroes that signed the Constitution, that signed the Declaration of Independence. When they signed that Declaration of Independence, for most of them it was a death warrant for them. They died so that you and I can have freedom.
“We believe that these people ought to be revered and honored and that our school systems ought to teach that these people are heroes and not pirates.”
Wilkins said, “I am a registered Republican but, to me, it’s the platform that makes the difference. ... As far as the Republican Party, we’re glad they’re still against abortion, that they’re still for the nuclear family, the biblical family.
“We believe that the Republican Party is more of a party for the people and by the people instead of big government. We don’t think government needs to get any bigger.”
Wilkins said the results of the presidential and other elections should be peacefully accepted by all political parties.
“And then if we want to change, we wait until the next election and do what we can to change things,” he said.
Woodford resident Idell Bloome, who voted at the North Town Hall voting precinct, said she believes her vote will make a difference.
“I came out and cast my vote because I want to see a difference and, with my vote, it will make a difference. I have children and great-grandchildren. I just encourage everybody to get out and vote. Everybody’s vote makes a difference,” Bloome said.
She said no particular issue stuck out with her, but she wants what is best for the entire country going forward.
“I just stay prayed up and ask God to just see us through because 2020 has been a year. We went through some hard times even with the coronavirus and also with the election. A lot of things we have seen."
“It has been truly different for all of us ... but I think if everyone will get out and cast their votes, we could make a difference by voting, and I pray that we would see a big difference in ... the next four years to come,” Bloome said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.