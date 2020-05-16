WATCH NOW: Orangeburg County adds four virus cases; DHEC reports no new deaths

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,661 and those who have died remains 380.
Orangeburg County now has 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 688 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code also added three cases. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
No new cases have been reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.
Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases.
The total number of tests performed Friday statewide was 10,715 and the percent positive was 2.6%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
