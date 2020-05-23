WATCH NOW: Orangeburg churches move cautiously toward reopening

“Things are not going to change overnight,” Bates said of the potential health threat from the coronavirus. The church has to modify the way it does things by figuring the number of people it can accommodate at one time, as well as what does and does not need to be offered.

Cornerstone has taken one step toward reopening with its café. Hours have been modified to 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the venue is operating at 50% capacity. “Most people are still doing takeout,” Bates said.

At New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Orangeburg with its nearly 500 members, the Rev. Todd A. Brown said reopening will occur in phases.

The church is presently in phase 1 with virtual services and weekly distribution of food to the needy via the pantry.

“We have not really set a date for phase 2,” Brown said. “We will be looking at integration of more of our small groups.” The groups would be 15 or less for sessions such as Bible study.

Brown cited the higher coronavirus risk factor for African Americans. “As pastor, my main thing more than having the doors open … is the safety of the sheep. No opening for the sake of opening.”

The return to in-person services won’t mean an end to using the virtual world to reach members and the public.