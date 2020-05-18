WATCH NOW: Orangeburg businesses ‘glad to see our customers’; some welcome reopenings, some still worry

Salons, barbershops and gyms are reopening across Orangeburg. While some welcome the reopening as a step toward normalcy, others say it is too soon.
St. Matthews resident Joe Starnes was at Diane's Barber Shop near the Orangeburg Mall for a haircut about four hours after it opened Monday.
"I think it is a good idea," Starnes said. "I think they are taking great measures to try to keep people safe."
Diane's Barber Shop is among the many close-contact businesses that were shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic began. They were allowed to reopen Monday.
"We are glad to see our customers," barber shop owner Diane Clarke said. "We have not seen them in what it seems like forever. It has been a couple of months."
Clarke said the business is taking precautions such as requiring customers to wear a mask, frequent sanitation of chairs and the use of disposal capes.
Appointments are scheduled for only one person and children and friends will not be able to accompany a customer, with an exception for caregivers.
Customers are required to wait in their vehicles upon arrival.
Signs tell customers that they should wait 14 days to reschedule an appointment if they have had fever, cough or shortness of breath or have been around anyone with COVID-19.
"It has been hard," Clarke said about the closure. "The rent goes on and the light bill. All those bills go on."
Starnes is not afraid of going back into the public.
"I feel great," he said. "They are putting money back into the economy, they are keeping people happy and they are keeping things going."
"If people don't want to come out, they have that choice. They have that right," Starnes said.
But some believe reopening close-contact businesses and indoor dining is risky.
"It is too soon," Audrey Mahaffey said. "There is not enough testing. There is no way to have any kind of accountability."
"It is a tight environment," Mahaffey said, noting he does not think he will ever dine in at a restaurant again.
"There is no way I am going, not with this particular thing going on. They have no clue. It would be different if they knew what they would be doing,” he said.
For Orangeburg's Sun Keepers Tanning and Salon, the opening is welcome.
Manager Jennifer Livingston said the last two months have been rough.
"We have missed our customers and we miss everyone we worked with. We are definitely glad to be back today,” she said.
Livingston said the business is cleaning after customers come in and sterilizing all high-touch items.
"We’re keeping our distance and making sure everything is cleaned thoroughly," Livingston said.
Customers are not required to wear a mask, but do have the choice to do so. She says some of the hair stylists and massage therapists will be wearing masks.
"It is time to get back to normal, in a sense," she said. “It is a good feeling to be back."
She said business has been flowing, with customers calling in for appointments.
A handful of people were working out Monday at Gold's Gym in Orangeburg.
Orangeburg resident David Crawley, who was working out with his friend Bill Jackson, said it is good news that the gym is open.
"It is beneficial to keep going," Crawley said. "It keeps you healthy and keeps you moving. I feel safe. I was doing it before they shut it down."
Jackson said, "They do a lot of cleaning here. Everything is sanitized and wiped down. They clean it good."
The gym is being closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for extensive cleaning.
"We are happy to give people a sense of normalcy again," said John Rodriguez, a member of Gold's Gym ownership group.
"I think giving them a little bit of their normal routine -- leaving work, going to the gym -- is extremely important,” he said.
To protect customers, the gym will have a maximum of 100 inside at one time, down from the normal 200 it can house.
Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced, along with other safety steps, through Monday, June 1. After two weeks, the gym will reassess the situation.
"It is not about what you like and it is not about what I like. It is about community and everybody,” Rodriguez said.
The Orangeburg County YMCA also opened May 18 with modified hours and services, as well as social distancing guidelines.
Orangeburg's Planet Fitness plans to reopen June 1.
Chestnut Grill reopened its dine-in services Monday.
General Manager Marji Albergotti said the restaurant has set up 19 tables where customers can dine in, compared to its normal 45 tables.
Through lunchtime Monday, about 12 of the 19 tables were occupied, she said.
Albergotti said the restaurant has distanced tables and provided hand sanitizer stations and cleaning stations to ensure the restaurant is adequately disinfected. Menus are sanitized after each use to ensure customers are kept safe.
The restaurant did a public survey on social media to gauge customers’ desires. The overwhelming feedback was a desire for normalcy.
"We have kept it as normal as possible," she said. "Having the restaurant open is helping people to feel that sense of normalcy again and to be able go about their everyday activities and maybe shaking the fear that has hung over them for a while."
The restaurant continues to provide curbside pickup at the request of customers.
"Some people are not quite ready to go out," Albergotti
