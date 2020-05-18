WATCH NOW: Orangeburg businesses ‘glad to see our customers’; some welcome reopenings, some still worry

"It has been hard," Clarke said about the closure. "The rent goes on and the light bill. All those bills go on."

Starnes is not afraid of going back into the public.

"I feel great," he said. "They are putting money back into the economy, they are keeping people happy and they are keeping things going."

"If people don't want to come out, they have that choice. They have that right," Starnes said.

But some believe reopening close-contact businesses and indoor dining is risky.

"It is too soon," Audrey Mahaffey said. "There is not enough testing. There is no way to have any kind of accountability."

"It is a tight environment," Mahaffey said, noting he does not think he will ever dine in at a restaurant again.

"There is no way I am going, not with this particular thing going on. They have no clue. It would be different if they knew what they would be doing,” he said.

For Orangeburg's Sun Keepers Tanning and Salon, the opening is welcome.

Manager Jennifer Livingston said the last two months have been rough.