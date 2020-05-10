WATCH NOW: Orangeburg, Bamberg counties add virus cases

Orangeburg County has added two new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has one, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331.
The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.
Orangeburg County now has 101 cases of coronavirus, 620 estimated cases and two deaths.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 55 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Calhoun County. It now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of Sunday morning, 3,620 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,354 are in use, which is a 63.71% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,354 inpatient beds currently used, 446 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 20,813 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,704 were positive and 18,109 were negative.
A total of 84,457 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
