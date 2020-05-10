WATCH NOW: Orangeburg, Bamberg counties add virus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County has added two new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has one, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,653 and those who have died to 331.

The death occurred in an elderly individual in Marion County.

Orangeburg County now has 101 cases of coronavirus, 620 estimated cases and two deaths.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 55 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Calhoun County. It now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.