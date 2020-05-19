WATCH NOW: Orangeburg, Bamberg add coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One additional case has been reported in Bamberg County.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday the state has 137 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,056 and those who have died to 399.

Six of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Dillon, Greenville and Lexington counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee and Horry counties.

Orangeburg County now has 115 reported cases, 706 estimated cases and two deaths.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and two deaths.

Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases. It has had no coronavirus deaths.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.