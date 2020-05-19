WATCH NOW: Orangeburg, Bamberg add coronavirus cases

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One additional case has been reported in Bamberg County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday the state has 137 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,056 and those who have died to 399.
Six of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Dillon, Greenville and Lexington counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee and Horry counties.
Orangeburg County now has 115 reported cases, 706 estimated cases and two deaths.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and two deaths.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases. It has had no coronavirus deaths.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Calhoun County. It has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
