WATCH NOW: Officers, Rotarian honored for service; Morning club supports local, global efforts

“Only a life lived in the service to others is worth living.”
That quote from physicist Albert Einstein could serve as the testimony of those honored at the Rotary Club of Orangeburg-Morning’s 23rd Service Above Self banquet.
The club recognized area law enforcement officers and one of their very own for selfless service during the banquet, held at the Orangeburg Country Club on June 17.
The banquet was held to honor the law enforcement officers of the year from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol – Troop 7. The club’s Rotarian of the Year was also presented with an award.
“We may be small, but we do great things in the Orangeburg community,” club President Brenda Austin said.
She noted all that the club does in the local community and to support service efforts throughout the world, from providing dictionaries to third graders throughout Orangeburg to supporting polio prevention projects across the globe.
ODPS Chief Michael Adams presented Public Safety Officer II Devon Gilmore with his award. Adams cited Gilmore’s character.
“I don’t have a son. I have two girls. Thank goodness they’re not like me, but if I had a son, I could only hope and pray that he would be like Mr. Gilmore,” Adams said.
Gilmore worked for the city as an animal control officer before finding his way to ODPS.
“I knew him before he ever came with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. His reputation was such that I just really felt compelled to meet him. His relationship with some of the area animal rescues, the things that he would do to help to find placement for stray, injured animals – that really just kind of speaks to his character,” Adams said.
Adams continued, “I did get him to come to work for the Department of Public Safety working in our animal support services. He took to that like a duck to water. I had so many people calling in, talking about the caliber of his work and his passion for the job. I told him that I felt like there were some things the he needed to do, and one of those was to get his Class 1 law enforcement certification. He agreed.”
The chief cited the 29-year-old’s “infectious smile” and willingness to go above and beyond his duties as among the things that make him an “incredible man" and valued team member.
OCSO Capt. James Green presented Deputy Jonnie Felder with his award.
“I’m so excited tonight to be able to do this for him. It is definitely well deserved. Deputy Jonnie Felder has been vividly serving the citizens of Orangeburg County for four years,” Green said.
Felder serves as a school resource officer at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler K-12 School in Norway. A graduate of Elloree High School, Felder went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Claflin University. He is retired from the South Carolina National Guard after 30 years of service.
Green said Felder’s “willingness to serve” community members everywhere, from schools and nursing homes to apartment complexes and churches, was commendable.
“He has hosted several community events. ... The list goes on and on and on. That’s the exciting thing about it. He never stops. He loves what he does, and that makes a difference when you’re in law enforcement. He has touched many families and children with his selfless service,” Green said.
SCHP Capt. Nicklous W. King of Troop 7 presented Trooper Alante T. Snell with his Service Above Self award. He said Snell exemplified the same values as those of Rotary members.
“He serves his community in multiple capacities, not only to better himself but also the betterment of local communities and his country,” King said.
Snell, a Lake Marion High School graduate, went on to enlist in the U.S. Army National Guard, which he has served for the past six years. He is currently assigned to the 133rd Military Police Company.
“Later in 2018, in an effort to better serve his community and be a positive role model, he began his service with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. After patrol school, he was assigned to Troop 7, Post B, which serves Orangeburg and Calhoun counties,” King said.
Snell also went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Claflin University.
“He devoted himself to his school work and his military service. In doing so, there were many struggles and setbacks along the way with all these extra duties – however, he never lost focus,” King said.
“Through it all, he remains humble, diligently strives to give back to his community, the same community that has provided him with so many opportunities,” he said.
Amber Kadlowec was presented with the 2021 Rotarian of the Year Award and was praised for her dependability and willingness to work on the variety of projects Rotary is involved in, including her own task of overseeing a project to help increase primary care, dental care, women’s health and other health services in the Orangeburg area.
Kadlowec is site administrator at HopeHealth in Orangeburg, a local clinic specializing in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases which is now also providing primary health care for an increased population.
Kadlowec said, “I’m not a big public speaker either, but thank you so much. Totally unexpected. I’m going to cry. I really appreciate it, thank you so much. I love Rotary.”
Also during the banquet, the following were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows for their substantial contributions to Rotary’s humanitarian and educational programs: Austin, Sandra Bethune, Melissa Cain, Lee Given, Michelle Holbrook, Dr. Kalu Kalu, Kadlowec, Carolyn Snell and Wayne Murphy.
The award is named for Rotary’s founder, Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer who started Rotary International with three business associates in 1905.
The following were recognized as a Multiple Paul Harris Fellows for their continuation of gifts to the Rotary Foundation: Labrena Aiken, Dr. Thomas Cassidy, John Singh and David Staten.
Club officers were also installed for the 2021-2022 year. They include Cassidy, president; Carolyn Snell, president-elect; Kadlowec, secretary; and Cain, treasurer. Incoming at-large members include: Allen Fairey, Ralph Faulling, Murphy, Carolyn Snell and Bethune.
