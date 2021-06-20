WATCH NOW: Officers, Rotarian honored for service; Morning club supports local, global efforts

Gilmore worked for the city as an animal control officer before finding his way to ODPS.

“I knew him before he ever came with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. His reputation was such that I just really felt compelled to meet him. His relationship with some of the area animal rescues, the things that he would do to help to find placement for stray, injured animals – that really just kind of speaks to his character,” Adams said.

Adams continued, “I did get him to come to work for the Department of Public Safety working in our animal support services. He took to that like a duck to water. I had so many people calling in, talking about the caliber of his work and his passion for the job. I told him that I felt like there were some things the he needed to do, and one of those was to get his Class 1 law enforcement certification. He agreed.”

The chief cited the 29-year-old’s “infectious smile” and willingness to go above and beyond his duties as among the things that make him an “incredible man" and valued team member.

OCSO Capt. James Green presented Deputy Jonnie Felder with his award.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}