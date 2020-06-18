WATCH NOW: OCtech holds drive-thru graduation
0 comments
featured

WATCH NOW: OCtech holds drive-thru graduation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive-thru graduation

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College held a drive-thru graduation ceremony for spring graduates Thursday morning on campus. Dozens of graduates participated, cheered on by socially-distanced faculty and staff along the route as they drove around the campus and their names were called. President Dr. Walt Tobin greeted the graduates in their vehicles and presented them with their degrees, diplomas and certificates. Visit TheandD.com to see a video of students graduating.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College held a drive-thru graduation ceremony for spring graduates Thursday morning on campus.

Dozens of graduates participated, cheered on by socially distanced faculty and staff along the route as they drove around the campus and their names were called.

President Dr. Walt Tobin greeted the graduates in their vehicles and presented them with their degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Visit TheandD.com to see a video of students graduating.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: OCtech's drive-thru graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News