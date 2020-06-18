WATCH NOW: OCtech holds drive-thru graduation

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College held a drive-thru graduation ceremony for spring graduates Thursday morning on campus.
Dozens of graduates participated, cheered on by socially distanced faculty and staff along the route as they drove around the campus and their names were called.
President Dr. Walt Tobin greeted the graduates in their vehicles and presented them with their degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Visit TheandD.com to see a video of students graduating.
