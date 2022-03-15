WATCH NOW: No tiger to tame -- at least not yet in Sandy Run

There wasn’t any tiger tamed by its toe or otherwise on Tuesday in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Thomas Summers said the agency received a couple of calls over the weekend about possible tiger sightings.

The most recent call about an alleged big cat encounter was on Tuesday morning, Summers said.

He said an 8-year-old boy told his mother he saw a tiger jump over a fence and then leap back over it.

His mother called authorities.

Summers said the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Lexington County Animal Services assisted them in the search.

He noted there weren’t any paw prints in the sandy soil at the site where the boy claimed he saw it, around the 400 block of Valley Ridge Road.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, Calhoun County authorities suspended the search.

As word began to spread about the possible tiger -- or tigers -- in the Sandy Run area, residents such as Ethan Adams and Ben Johnson decided to try and find the elusive cats.

“We heard there’s a tiger loose and we’re trying to keep the community safe,” Adams said after parking for a brief moment along Valley Ridge Road.

“I don’t really know how big to expect this thing. I know there was one or three, but nobody really knows, I reckon,” Adams said.

“I didn’t believe it,” Adams said about when he first heard someone allegedly saw a tiger in the Sandy Run area.

He said someone on Snapchat texted him saying he saw a tiger behind the house.

“So we went looking,” Adams said.

“At this time we cannot verify if any big cats are loose or if anyone in the area currently owns any big cats,” said LCSD spokesperson Sarah Alexander late Tuesday afternoon, noting that some sightings had been reported in the Horses Neck area of Lexington County.

It’s near the Calhoun County line.

She said officials “are actively following up on all reports but nothing has been verified at this time. It is an ongoing investigation.”

Rumors on social media began to swirl late into the afternoon.

One claimed that SCDNR confirmed there were three tigers loose in the area, but it wasn’t true.

SCDNR spokesperson Greg Lucas said the agency never confirmed the presence of any tigers.

“At this time, no evidence has been discovered to confirm the presence of a large cat. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, use caution and call 911 immediately if it is encountered,” Summers said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.