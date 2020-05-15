WATCH NOW: Nine new coronavirus deaths in S.C.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

Friday’s figures bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,407 and those who have died to 380.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Cherokee, Clarendon, Fairfield, Florence, Pickens and Sumter counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Orangeburg County has 108 cases and 663 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.