The possibility of isolated tornadoes is increasing for The T&D Region on Thursday afternoon into Friday as Hurricane Nicole continues to move.

“The main impact is the threat of tornadoes,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Tony Petrolito said.

The tornadoes could occur at night, he said. “They can be dangerous because people are asleep.”

Petrolito said residents should stay aware of the changing weather conditions by having a weather radio or making sure they are keeping up with weather updates through NWS's Twitter feeds.

According to a weather brief issued by the NWS on Wednesday, the threat of tornadoes is the highest from central to eastern Orangeburg County and Calhoun County. The increased threat does include the City of Orangeburg.

There is a lesser chance of tornadoes in western Orangeburg County and in Bamberg County, according to the NWS.

The storm's impacts are expected to begin Thursday afternoon and last through Friday evening.

The flooding threat with the storm has decreased, according to the NWS.

Rainfall over The T&D Region is expected to be between 1-1/2 inches and 2 inches.

Also, wind gusts between 30 mph and 40 mph are possible. The chance of seeing tropical storm-force winds is between 5 percent and 10 percent for The T&D Region.

Peak wind gusts are forecast to be around 45 mph, which is slightly above the tropical storm force of 39 mph. The gusts are most likely Friday morning.

The region is under a lake wind advisory through Thursday evening, meaning strong winds on area lakes would make it hazardous for boaters.

Additional watches may be posted over the coming days as Nicole moves closer.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is encouraging state residents in potentially vulnerable areas to review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state.

“The exact location and the severity of what Tropical Storm Nicole does to our state will depend on its intensity,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said, “Given the uncertainty of the storm’s strength and path as it approaches South Carolina, residents need to have their personal emergency plans ready to go just in case we need to take safety precautions later in the week.”

The SCEMD has notified local and state agencies to be ready to respond if the need arises.

The SCEMD offers these storm tips:

• Be alert to changing weather conditions.

• Listen to NOAA weather radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

• Look for approaching storms.

Look for the following danger signs related to tornadic rotation:

• Dark, often greenish sky

• A large, dark, low-lying cloud (particularly if rotating)

• Loud roar, similar to a freight train

During a tornado

• Home: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level.

If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

• Vehicle, trailer, mobile home: Get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy, nearby building or storm shelter.

If unable to get indoors, lie flat in a nearby ditch or depression and cover your head with your hands. Be aware of potential flooding and flying debris.

Never try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle. Instead, leave the vehicle immediately for safe shelters.