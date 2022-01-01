WATCH NOW: New Year’s blaze destroys SUV, damages restaurant

A vehicle fire damaged Captain D’s at Broughton and Fischer streets on Saturday night.

An SUV was at the drive-thru window when the vehicle caught fire, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Robinson.

The driver safely got out. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The SUV burned and flames spread up the side of the building.

The restaurant was evacuated.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded, as did Orangeburg County EMS.

Robinson said the incident remains under investigation.

