Watch now: New virus cases in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg and Bamberg counties have each added two cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 199 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,379 and those who have died to 416.

Six of the nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon, Darlington, Horry, Kershaw, Lee and Spartanburg counties. Three of the nine deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Dillon, Florence and Lee counties.

Orangeburg County now has 119 residents who have tested positive and an estimated 731 cases. Two people have died.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Bamberg now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.