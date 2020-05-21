Watch now: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week was 29,446, a decrease of 3,067 initial claims from the week before.

This is the fifth decrease recorded since mid-March.

In the last nine weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 515,595 in South Carolina.

The agency has paid more than $1.35 billion in a combination of state unemployment benefits and CARES Act programs.

The new claims include:

• Orangeburg County – 623

• Bamberg County– 71

• Calhoun County– 47