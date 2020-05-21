Watch now: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
1 comment
alert top story

Watch now: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

  • 1
SC unemployment

The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week was 29,446, a decrease of 3,067 initial claims from the week before.

 SCDEW

The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week was 29,446, a decrease of 3,067 initial claims from the week before.

This is the fifth decrease recorded since mid-March.

In the last nine weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 515,595 in South Carolina.

The agency has paid more than $1.35 billion in a combination of state unemployment benefits and CARES Act programs.

The new claims include:

• Orangeburg County – 623

• Bamberg County– 71

• Calhoun County– 47

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News