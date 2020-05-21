Watch now: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

The number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week was 29,446, a decrease of 3,067 initial claims from the week before.
This is the fifth decrease recorded since mid-March.
In the last nine weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 515,595 in South Carolina.
The agency has paid more than $1.35 billion in a combination of state unemployment benefits and CARES Act programs.
The new claims include:
• Orangeburg County – 623
• Bamberg County– 71
• Calhoun County– 47
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.