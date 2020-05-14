WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

That’s 14,234 less than the week before, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“Over the last week we have seen another decline in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims. This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the governor reengages the state’s businesses,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.