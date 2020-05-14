WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

An additional 32,513 South Carolinians filed an initial claim for unemployment last week.
That’s 14,234 less than the week before, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“Over the last week we have seen another decline in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims. This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the governor reengages the state’s businesses,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
The new claims include:
• Bamberg – 60
• Calhoun – 84
• Orangeburg – 621
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.