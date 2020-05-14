WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
0 comments
breaking top story

WATCH NOW: New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

  • 0
SCDEW

An additional 32,513 South Carolinians filed an initial claim for unemployment last week.

 SCDEW

An additional 32,513 South Carolinians filed an initial claim for unemployment last week.

That’s 14,234 less than the week before, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

“Over the last week we have seen another decline in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims. This four-week trend correlates with the gradual transition from pronounced unemployment to a portion of the population reporting back to work as the governor reengages the state’s businesses,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

The new claims include:

• Bamberg – 60

• Calhoun – 84

• Orangeburg – 621

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News