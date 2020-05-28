Watch now: New jobless claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Carolina had 24,950 people file an initial claim for unemployment last week. That’s a decrease of 4,496 initial claims from the week before.

“While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses re-open their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

Nationally, the number of continuing claims for unemployment fell to 21.1 million from 24.9 million. It’s the first decline since the number of layoffs exploded in March. If it continues, economists said it could be a sign that more people are going back to work as states begin their reopenings.

The initial unemployment claims filed in The T&D Region last week include:

• Bamberg County – 79

• Calhoun County – 52

• Orangeburg County -- 521