Watch now: New jobless claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

South Carolina had 24,950 people file an initial claim for unemployment last week. That’s a decrease of 4,496 initial claims from the week before.
“While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses re-open their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Nationally, the number of continuing claims for unemployment fell to 21.1 million from 24.9 million. It’s the first decline since the number of layoffs exploded in March. If it continues, economists said it could be a sign that more people are going back to work as states begin their reopenings.
The initial unemployment claims filed in The T&D Region last week include:
• Bamberg County – 79
• Calhoun County – 52
• Orangeburg County -- 521
From March 15 to May 23, the agency has paid more than $1.5 billion in a combination of South Carolina unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
SCDEW launched the third and final federal program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, on May 27.
SCDEW offers the following help for job-seekers:
• Representatives in the SC Works centers can help with resume writing and interview skills. To find the contact information for the closest SC Works Center, visit SCWorks.org and click “Find a Center.”
• SC Works Online Services are available to search jobs in every industry throughout the state. Visit jobs.scworks.org.
• Call center staff is consistently answering more than 80,000 phone calls each week. The number to call is 1-866-831-1724.
