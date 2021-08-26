WATCH NOW: New images released of robbery suspects at Orangeburg Dollar General stores

Investigators have released new photographs of suspects in the robbery of Dollar General stores in the Orangeburg area.

The first Dollar General was robbed on Aug. 16, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

An armed and masked male entered the Five Chop Road business demanding money. The store employees fled to a room adjacent to the sales floor where they locked the door behind them.

The gunman fled after locating cash behind the counter.

The gunman was described as a black male wearing all black and white gloves.

A second robbery occurred at a Dollar General on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard on Sunday night.

Employees said two gunmen entered the business demanding money.

The gunmen took cash and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

One gunman wore a white shirt and the second wore a dark hoodie.

If anyone has any information on the robbers, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0