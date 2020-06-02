Watch now: New coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One more Bamberg County resident has tested positive, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 285 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and one additional death. The death occurred in an elderly individual from Horry County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,415 and those who have died to 501.
DHEC updated its local numbers on Tuesday, bringing ZIP code information up to date.
Orangeburg County now has a total of 210 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,290 estimated cases. There have been three deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has five confirmed cases and 31 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added three cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 11 cases. It now has 80 cases and 491 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. No residents have died of the coronavirus.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Cameron added a case. It now has five cases and 25 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 55 cases and 338 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
