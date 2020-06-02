Watch now: New coronavirus cases reported in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. No residents have died of the coronavirus.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Cameron added a case. It now has five cases and 25 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 55 cases and 338 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.