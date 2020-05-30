Watch now: New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

New coronavirus cases have been reported throughout The T&D Region as more people continue to be tested.
Orangeburg County has added 13 confirmed cases. Bamberg County has one additional case and Calhoun County has three.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday that the state has 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,394 and those who have died to 487.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon and Williamsburg counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Florence County.
Orangeburg County now has 179 confirmed cases and 1,100 estimated cases. Three people have died.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 12 cases. It now has 64 confirmed cases and 393 estimated cases.
A case was removed from Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases. It has had one death.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 22 cases, 135 estimated cases and no deaths.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
