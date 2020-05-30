Watch now: New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New coronavirus cases have been reported throughout The T&D Region as more people continue to be tested.

Orangeburg County has added 13 confirmed cases. Bamberg County has one additional case and Calhoun County has three.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday that the state has 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,394 and those who have died to 487.

Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon and Williamsburg counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Florence County.

Orangeburg County now has 179 confirmed cases and 1,100 estimated cases. Three people have died.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 12 cases. It now has 64 confirmed cases and 393 estimated cases.

A case was removed from Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases. It has had one death.