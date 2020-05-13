WATCH NOW: New coronavirus case in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC announced 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,030 and those who have died to 362.

Five of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon, Florence, Lexington and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Greenville and Marion counties.

Orangeburg County now has 106 reported cases and 651 estimated cases. Two residents have died.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code also added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.