WATCH NOW: New cases of virus in Bamberg, Orangeburg Local testing Sites planned

Additional residents of Bamberg and Orangeburg counties have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Seven additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to DHEC figures released Sunday and Monday.
Orangeburg County now has 143 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 878 estimated cases. Two residents have died.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added six cases over the past two days. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Bamberg County added one more case. It now has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added one case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Smoak’s 29481 ZIP code now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
No new cases have been reported in Calhoun County. It has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths.
Statewide, 299 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 deaths were reported over the two-day period.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Local testing
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to rural and underserved communities. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 26 and 27 include:
• May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
• May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Avenue, Eutawville, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
• May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Rowesville Community Center, 125 Oak St., Rowesville, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
• May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
• May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Joe Miller Park, 700 Harlin Street, Elloree, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
• May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.