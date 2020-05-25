WATCH NOW: New cases of virus in Bamberg, Orangeburg Local testing Sites planned

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Local testing

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to rural and underserved communities. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 26 and 27 include:

• May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.