WATCH NOW: Need rises, giving falls amid pandemic; CCMO seeks food, donations

“The need is so great. You have a great need here in the community now, and you’re also looking at how to keep an organization afloat that is looking for the community to help support it,” Williams said. The community’s “hands, heart and help” are needed.

“It’s one thing to say you care, but with an organization such as this, what drives it forward is hands and bodies. We need volunteers, as well as financial donations,” he said.

Williams said he will be making an appeal to CCMO’s member churches, as well as to the greater community for support.

“It is an organization that has been here for a while and has supported the community at large,” he said, noting that he is proud of the multi-faceted work CCMO has done for more than three decades.

Troy said, “It’s only because of God that we’re still here.”

CCMO is located at 2570 St. Matthews Road in the Orangeburg County Council on Aging Building. The center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Only 15 clients can be seen on a given day and are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All clients must wear masks and have ID.

For more information on CCMO, or how you can donate or volunteer, please call 803-531-4913, visit the organization’s new website at myccmo.com, or mail checks payable to CCMO to: CCMO, P.O. Box 2323, Orangeburg, SC 29116-2323.

