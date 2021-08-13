WATCH NOW: ‘My students are my life. They come first’; OCSD teachers, support staff, honored at event

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Friday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2021-2022.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High School Social Studies teacher Ruby Marie Hallman was named the Teacher of the Year and Edisto Elementary Computer Lab Teacher Assistant Briana Berry was named Support Staff of the Year.

“I want my H-K-T family to know that this is our honor,” Hallman said. “Last year was a tough year for us. We pulled it together and we did what we had to. We buckled down.”

Hallman originally wanted to go to law and possibly the FBI.

“People make plans and God laughs,” Hallman said. “Every single time I tried to steer myself towards something, I was steered back into the classroom. I always came back.”

“My students are my life. They come first,” she continued. “Anything I can do to help them, I will be there fighting for them every step of the way.”

Hallman has been a teacher for the past 35 years. This is her 33rd year at H-K-T.