Watch now: More Orangeburg, Calhoun county residents test positive

Twelve more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There’s one more case in Calhoun County.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday there are 297 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,148 and those who have died to 500.

All six deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Colleton, Fairfield, Horry and Lexington counties.

Updated ZIP code information and county totals were unavailable on Monday.

According to the latest totals, Orangeburg County has 189 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,161 estimated cases. Three people have died.

Calhoun County has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. One person has died.

Bamberg County has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.