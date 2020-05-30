Watch now: More coronavirus testing dates announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prisma Health and the Family Health Centers Inc. will conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 3.

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds at 350 Magnolia St. The site meets the requirements and protocols established by DHEC for COVID-19 testing.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said, "This is a Greater Orangeburg collaboration which includes city, county and state officials and local leadership and ecumenical groups."

Govan said instead of the Medical University of South Carolina, or MUSC, Health System being involved in the testing as was originally reported on May 24, "the testing will now be conducted by Prisma Health and Family Health Centers Inc."

