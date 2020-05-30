You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: More coronavirus testing dates announced
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Watch now: More coronavirus testing dates announced

coronavirus illustration

Prisma Health and the Family Health Centers Inc. will conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 3.

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds at 350 Magnolia St. The site meets the requirements and protocols established by DHEC for COVID-19 testing.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said, "This is a Greater Orangeburg collaboration which includes city, county and state officials and local leadership and ecumenical groups."

Govan said instead of the Medical University of South Carolina, or MUSC, Health System being involved in the testing as was originally reported on May 24, "the testing will now be conducted by Prisma Health and Family Health Centers Inc."

+1 
Jerry Govan

Govan

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News