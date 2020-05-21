Watch now: Millions of miles of mail: Norway honors rural carrier's 40 years of delivering

Dwain's father was also a postal worker and farmed after retiring from his position.

Dwain said he always wanted to stay with the post office a little longer than his dad. He exceeded that goal by two years.

According to a story in The T&D when Dwain Fogle received his first award, he was traveling to 451 homes across approximately 90 miles each day. The mileage has not changed, but the number of homes has increased.

“It’s now at 487 homes that I deliver mail to. I still drive about 90 miles each day,” he said.

Fogle said he has had many memorable experiences but perhaps the most memorable involved somebody on his route: “I had a lady who had a heart attack. I stayed with her and held her until the ambulance came. She later passed away.”

One of the classic references to postal work in popular culture is the sometimes shaky relationship between carriers and dogs.

“I had good and bad experiences with dogs,” Fogle said. “Two pit bulls bit two of my tires and put holes in them. They gave me flat tires. The person who owned the dogs ended up buying me two new tires at the service station. I have several dogs on my route that I am pals with, though.”