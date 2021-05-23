WATCH NOW: Making an impact - Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board graduates first students from leadership class

“If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it - then I can achieve it.”
Nine graduates of the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board's first I.M.P.A.C.T. SC Leadership Training program personified that quote from famed boxer and social activist Muhammad Ali during a graduation ceremony held in their honor on Wednesday.
Members of the statewide self-advocacy group I.M.P.A.C.T. SC led the eight-week program. The state Developmental Disabilities Council sponsored the training series. Its purpose is to educate individuals with disabilities on leadership and self-advocacy skills.
"I am so proud of myself. I know everybody is else too, because I came a long way. I learned about different things and my disability. I accomplished all of my goals and my dreams and made it come true. I learned about human rights," graduate Diamond Madden said.
Donning royal blue caps and gowns and surrounded by balloons, Madden and her eight peers expressed gratitude and excitement at being able to graduate. The other graduates included Comey Fields, Christine Jennings, Delma Jo Pearce, Ronald Stroman, Phyllis Griffin, David Singleton, Gloria Williams and Ashley Wortham.
"I am planning on finding me a good job after graduation. I would like to thank my coordinator for handling my business for me. I love you very much, Ms. Jones," Jennings said.
Wortham said she was proud of what she accomplished during the eight-week program, which included education on communication skills, team building, public speaking and laws affecting individuals with disabilities and special needs.
"Today, I'm proud and grateful to be here. I've worked extra hard most of my life to overcome certain challenges. In this class I've learned different things and how important it is to ... speak up when you need to," Wortham said of the class, which is designed to encourage people with disabilities to take an active and responsible role in their lives.
"I learned more about what I want and need, and I learned that it's important to communicate what I want to do and what I need to do. I want to be able to help others. I've always wanted to do that," Wortham said.
Fields dedicated her graduation speech to her late mother.
"If she was here today, she would be proud of me and tell me how happy she is for me and how I did things for myself and to help others," Fields said.
Grace Hemby said she was proud to be able to see Singleton, her baby brother, graduate.
"I felt very good for him, to see the wonderful things that they're doing to teach them the leadership skills and respect and to see how they can recall those things. It makes me feel really good to be a part of this today," Hemby said.
"I'm just delighted for all of the graduates. They spoke well and from their hearts," she added.
Teresa Johnson-Sharrow and Destiney Sanders were among the program's support staff. Trainers for the program included Kristi Hartwell, Donna T. Hintonp, Travis Boyd, Lavesa Felton and Jonathan Pringle.
Johnson-Sharrow said the graduation was delayed when the coronavirus hit last year, but she was happy to see it come to fruition on Wednesday. She was proud of each graduate and how far they had all come on the path to self-advocacy.
"They are awesome. I've been so excited for the last two weeks preparing for this graduation and just seeing the progress. It's just so overwhelming. When we first started, we had some that wouldn't even talk, some that would not even volunteer to do anything. Now they're first in line and they're willing to do," she said.
Johnson-Sharrow continued, " I'm just so excited about their future. It's just so motivating to see that we're doing such a great job with them here that they're willing to go out into the community. One person said, 'I'm going to go out and get me a real job.' That's so exciting to me. We just want to continue the process."
She said the OCDSNB was determined to give each graduate "a real graduation."
"We just want them to feel like they're just like anyone else. It's no disability, it's just an inability. This is the first (I.M.P.A.C.T. class). We're looking to do many more. We do have a group over in Santee, and we're going to try to combine them next time," she said.
