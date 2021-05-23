WATCH NOW: Making an impact - Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board graduates first students from leadership class

"I'm just delighted for all of the graduates. They spoke well and from their hearts," she added.

Teresa Johnson-Sharrow and Destiney Sanders were among the program's support staff. Trainers for the program included Kristi Hartwell, Donna T. Hintonp, Travis Boyd, Lavesa Felton and Jonathan Pringle.

Johnson-Sharrow said the graduation was delayed when the coronavirus hit last year, but she was happy to see it come to fruition on Wednesday. She was proud of each graduate and how far they had all come on the path to self-advocacy.

"They are awesome. I've been so excited for the last two weeks preparing for this graduation and just seeing the progress. It's just so overwhelming. When we first started, we had some that wouldn't even talk, some that would not even volunteer to do anything. Now they're first in line and they're willing to do," she said.

Johnson-Sharrow continued, " I'm just so excited about their future. It's just so motivating to see that we're doing such a great job with them here that they're willing to go out into the community. One person said, 'I'm going to go out and get me a real job.' That's so exciting to me. We just want to continue the process."

She said the OCDSNB was determined to give each graduate "a real graduation."

"We just want them to feel like they're just like anyone else. It's no disability, it's just an inability. This is the first (I.M.P.A.C.T. class). We're looking to do many more. We do have a group over in Santee, and we're going to try to combine them next time," she said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.