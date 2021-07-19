WATCH NOW: Lone Star BBQ: New owners, new plans for Santee restaurant

The couple is also looking to apply for a liquor license enabling it to sell beer and wine, as well as establishing an outdoor concert venue in the rear of the restaurant.

The outdoor concert area will include picnic tables and a cookout spot. Individuals would be able to bring their own chairs as well.

Concerts would include local bluegrass and country bands on Saturday nights and gospel music on Sundays.

The couple, Sumter natives, is also in the process of obtaining permits to have overnight camping availability. Corey said both the Santee State Park and Santee Lakes Kampgrounds of America (KOA) are often full and need overflow space.

"We have been asked to do that by both parks," Corey said. "A lot of them come to the parks early and their spot is not quite ready yet."

"My dream is to get a campsite and restaurant going," Corey said. "I love people and talking with people."

One thing that has not changed is the food, and the restaurant's original cook staff remains in place.

Rachel said restaurant ownership has been a learning experience for her. She has waited tables, cooked and managed restaurants, but ownership is brand new.