WATCH NOW: 'Inspire and motivate': Orangeburg businesswoman gets character honor

“So in order for me to have their trust and for them to know that CPM is a place where they should put their money, I have to be trustworthy. I have to show that in every way,” she said.

Austin continued, “When I show up at those companies, when I talk to the employees, whenever I do financial presentations, I’ve got to be able to do what I have to do to show the respect. It’s by the way I show up and how I handle the particular task at hand at that time."

The Bowman native said displaying self-respect is not hard.

“Again, it’s about showing up, respecting myself in the way I dress, the way I carry myself, the way I talk to people. That’s it. I treat people the way I want to be treated. Why not give that same respect to somebody else?” she said.

Austin has often become a resource for people who call her for advice beyond financial matters.

“A lot of people call me for things that I know nothing about. They say, ‘You might not know anything about this, but I know you know somebody who does.’ To me, that is respect. If not, they would not be calling me. They would not trust that I would give them information that would lead them in the wrong direction.